Covid-19 in TN: Release details of doctors’ deaths, says DMK’s Stalin; places of worship in corporations to reopen soon

“Covering up data is not an answer for fighting coronavirus”, said Stalin. “Covering up data is not an answer for fighting coronavirus”, said Stalin.

DMK chief M K Stalin Saturday urged the Tamil Nadu government to disclose details regarding the deaths of doctors across the state due Covid-19.

Stalin’s remarks came in the wake of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) announcing that 196 doctors across India have succumbed to the virus till date. “As per the latest data collected by the IMA, our nation has lost 196 doctors, out of which 170 of them are above the age of 50 years, with general practitioners attributing to around 40 per cent of it,” the IMA said expressing concerns over the safety of doctors losing their lives in the fight against the COVID-19 crisis.

“Covering up data is not an answer for fighting coronavirus,” said Stalin.

Small places of worship in corporations to reopen from August 10

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced that small temples, mosques, dargah, churches and other religious places with an annual income below Rs 10,000 in the corporation areas will be opened for worship from August 10.

Also, driving schools across the state shall function from August 10 adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOP) to be released by the government.

Temples and other religious places of worship have been closed since March 24 when the state government enforced a total lockdown. However, the government had permitted all religious activities, including daily puja in the temples to be carried out by the priests.

Evidently, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced the relaxations with the spread of the virus under control in parts of the state, including Chennai.

“Permission should be obtained from the commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation and district collectors concerned for allowing public worship,” EPS said in a statement. The chief minister called upon the public to adhere to the SOP and contain the spread of Covid-19. The government had already issued SOP for opening places of worship, he added.

Another MLA tests positive

DMK MLA from Pazhani, Senthil Kumar tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. He has been admitted to a hospital in Madurai for treatment.

With this, a total of 28 legislators have tested positive in the state till now – 11 from AIADMK, 14 from DMK, one from AICC and two from independent parties. While two legislators have recovered, one DMK MLA succumbed to the virus in May.

Among the infected legislators, four of them are currently serving in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet.

Three zones in Chennai have over 1000 active cases

Three out of 15 zones in Chennai have over 1000 active cases, with Ambattur (Zone 7) leading the tally with 1419 active cases. Kodambakkam (Zone 10) is second with 1347 active cases and Anna Nagar (Zone 8) is third with 1283 active cases.

Here is the zonal-wise break-up of active cases in Chennai as of 9 am on Saturday:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 410

Manali (Zone 2) – 78

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 534

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 606

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 806

Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 826

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 1419

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 1263

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 787

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 1347

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 827

Alandur (Zone 12) – 544

Adyar (Zone 13) – 904

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 538

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 450

Cases continue to decline in Chennai, 118 deaths across TN

Inching towards the 300,000 mark with 5,883 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, the total number of cases reached 2,90,907 in Tamil Nadu. This is the tenth straight day that the state’s daily cases, which peaked to its highest of 6,993 on July 27, stood below the 6,000 mark.

The state recorded 118 deaths on Saturday taking the death toll to 4,808.

Recoveries remained high with 5,043 people being discharged from various hospitals after successful treatment, taking the cumulative recoveries to 2,32,618. The number of active cases stood at 53,481 as of Saturday.

The total number of samples tested reached 31,55,619 including today’s count of 67,553 according to the state bulletin.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases in Chennai has been declining. Since Friday, this is the second day in a row that the city has reported less than 1,000 cases. Including today’s count of 984 cases, a total of 1,07,109 cases have been recorded in the city till date.

Addressing reporters today, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said aggressive testing is been carried out in Tamil Nadu more than any other city in the country.

The neighboring districts of Chennai together recorded 1,100 cases – Chengalpattu (425), Kancheepuram (284) and Thiruvallur (391). Apart from these districts, Theni had 452 cases, Thoothukudi had 247 cases and Virudhunagar had 246 cases.

The state has 129 testing facilities of which 61 are run by the state government.

So far, 5,22,753 passengers have entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of transport and 5,759 have tested positive.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd