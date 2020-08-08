Tamil Nadu COVID-19 Wrap: CM announces financial assistance to ambulance drivers; Chennai reports less than 1000 cases

Due to the government’s efforts, Tamil Nadu continued to be first among the states in terms of prevention, high recovery rate and low fatality rate, EPS said. (File) Due to the government’s efforts, Tamil Nadu continued to be first among the states in terms of prevention, high recovery rate and low fatality rate, EPS said. (File)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced a financial assistance of Rs. 5,000 to ‘108’ ambulance drivers and emergency medical technicians involved in the fight against COVID-19.

Due to the government’s efforts, Tamil Nadu continued to be first among the states in terms of prevention, high recovery rate and low fatality rate, he said. “In Tamil Nadu, we are seeing about 5,500 coronavirus cases from about 60 – 62,000 COVID-19 tests conducted per day. We are endeavouring to bring the positive cases further down so that normal life returns soon,” he said.

Ruling out the resumption of public transport services for now, the Chief Minister said that allowing people to travel freely would only result in rapid spread of the pathogen. “Even yesterday, 12 persons who came to meet me during my visit to Dindigul district were found COVID-19 positive. It spreads fast. That’s why my government took stern measures to prevent the spread of the virus, from the beginning,” he said.

To help industrial units resume work, a committee has been formed to expedite the process of issuing e-passes. “This committee is in addition to the one already formed to issue e-passes. Identity cards, which could be renewable the following month, will be issued to the employees based on the request from the companies,” he said.

Another MLA tests positive

DMK MLA from Thanjavur, T K G Neelamegam tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. He has been admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for treatment.

With this, a total of 27 legislators have tested positive in the state till now: 11 from AIADMK, 13 from DMK, one from AICC and two from independent parties. While two legislators recovered, one DMK MLA succumbed to the virus in May. Among the infected legislators, four of them are currently serving in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet.

Deaths cross 300 in Chennai’s Teynampet

Teynampet (Zone 9) has the highest deaths in Chennai, with 340 deaths recorded in the zone until Friday. Royapuram (Zone 5) comes second with 262 deaths and Tondiarpet (Zone 4) comes third with 248 deaths.

Here is the zonal-wise break-up of deaths in Chennai as of 9 am on Friday:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 112

Manali (Zone 2) – 27

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 50

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 248

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 262

Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 234

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 102

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 245

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 340

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 232

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 105

Alandur (Zone 12) – 52

Adyar (Zone 13) – 129

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 48

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 22

Chennai records less than 1000 cases

Tamil Nadu recorded 5,880 positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state tally to 2,85,024. Among these, Chennai reported 984 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,07,109. Chennai recorded less than 1000 cases for the first time in months.

Tamil Nadu recorded 119 deaths on Friday, putting the state toll at 4,690.

As of Friday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 52,759. Till date, 1,72,334 males, 1,12,663 females and 27 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 30,88,066 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 67,352 samples having been sent today.

The state discharged 6488 patients following treatment today, putting the total number of recoveries at 2,27,575.

Besides Chennai, 319 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 166 in Kancheepuram, 388 in Thiruvallur, 51 in Ariyalur, 228 in Coimbatore, 212 in Cuddalore, 16 in Dharmapuri, 134 in Dindigul, 67 in Erode, 139 in Kallakurichi, 187 in Kanyakumari, 26 in Karur, 46 in Krishnagiri, 109 in Madurai, 78 in Nagapattinam, 34 in Namakkal, 13 in Nilgiris, 69 in Perambalur, 173 in Pudukottai, 43 in Ramanathapuram, 253 in Ranipet, 168 in Salem, 64 in Sivagangai, 117 in Tenkasi, 217 in Thanjavur, 351 in Theni, 66 in Thirupathur, 252 in Thiruvannamalai, 44 in Tiruppur, 195 in Thoothukudi, 200 in Tirunelveli, 31 in Tiruppur, 105 in Trichy, 158 in Vellore, 73 in Villupuram and 101 in Virudhunagar.

