Tamil Nadu COVID-19 wrap: No ‘at home reception’ at Raj Bhavan this year; Karti Chidambaram tests positive

Governor Banwarilal Purohit had tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. (File) Governor Banwarilal Purohit had tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. (File)

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has decided to not host the annual ‘At Home Reception’ at Raj Bhavan during Independence Day celebrations this year, owing to the pandemic.

Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan not to host ‘At Home reception’ on Independence Day due to the #Covid19 pandemic. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/n3yoZXxVp7 — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) August 3, 2020

The Governor had tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and had been advised home isolation. A statement released by Raj Bhavan stated that the Governor’s health is stable.

A total of 87 staff working at Raj Bhavan had tested positive last week, prompting the Governor to go into isolation.

MP for Sivagangai district, Karti P Chidambaram tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. “My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol.” (sic), he tweeted.

I have just tested positive for #Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol. — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) August 3, 2020

With this, 21 lawmakers in Tamil Nadu have tested positive till date. These include nine from ruling AIADMK, 10 from DMK, one MP from Nagapattinam and one from AICC. Among the infected legislators, two have recovered while one succumbed to COVID-19 in May.

TN BJP Vice President tests positive

Nainar Nagenthiran, vice president of Bharatiya Janata Party in Tamil Nadu, has tested positive for Covid-19. Nainar Nagenthiran tweeted that keeping in mind the welfare of people around him and also based on the advice given by doctors, he has decided to self quarantine. He also tweeted that he is carrying along with him the devotional song book, Kanda Sashti Kavasam.

அன்பு உள்ளங்களுக்கு வணக்கம் !! எனக்கு லேசான கொரோனா அறிகுறிகள் இருப்பது போல உள்ளதால் , மருத்துவர்களின் ஆலோசனை படியும் , என் சுற்றத்தவர்களின் நலனை கருத்தில் கொண்டும் நானே என்னை தனிமை படுத்தி கொள்கிறேன்! கந்த சஷ்டி கவசத்தை கையோடு எடுத்து செல்கிறேன் !! வேலுண்டு வினையில்லை!!🙏🙏 — Nainar Nagenthiran (@NainarBJP) August 3, 2020

507 fever clinics in Chennai

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) held 507 fever clinics across Chennai today. A total of 26,279 people attended the camps, with swabs collected from 1,854 people. Around 1,871 people with Influenza Like Infection (ILI) symptoms were identified and tested for COVID-19. Medicines were provided to individuals with minor ailments.

507 Fever clinics were conducted in Chennai today. 26,279 people attended the clinics and 1,871 symptomatic patients were identified & tested for COVID-19 and others given medicines for minor ailments.#Covid19Chennai#GCC #Chennai#ChennaiCorporation pic.twitter.com/kOAQY0zQBs — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) August 3, 2020

5,609 new cases, 109 deaths take the toll to 4,241

For the first time since the pandemic outbreak, the state’s death toll went past the 100-mark on a single day, taking the cumulative toll to 4,241 on Monday. The state also recorded 5,609 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 2,63,222. This is the fifth consecutive day that less than 6,000 cases have been recorded.

Including 5,800 recoveries on Monday, the total number of discharged cases rose to 2,02,283. There are still 56,698 active cases in Tamil Nadu.

Of the total cases, Chennai recorded 1,021. With 20 deaths in the past 24 hours, the city’s toll reached 2176. Other districts like Ranipet (382), Virudhunagar (348), Thiruvallur (332), Chengalpet (331) and Kancheepuram (322) districts reported the maximum cases on Monday.

Among the deceased, eight had no co-morbidities. On Monday, 32 returnees from other countries and states tested positive for Covid-19.

As many as 4,87,533 persons have entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of travel till date and 5,608 of them have tested positive.

