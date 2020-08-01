Tamil Nadu COVID-19 wrap: Low-key Bakrid celebrations; 193 check posts in Chennai to monitor Sunday lockdowns

Private vehicles not engaged in essential services plying on the roads on Sundays will be detained under Section 144, said a statement from the GCTP. (Photo: PTI) Private vehicles not engaged in essential services plying on the roads on Sundays will be detained under Section 144, said a statement from the GCTP. (Photo: PTI)

Low-key celebrations marked Bakrid (Eid-al-Adha) in Tamil Nadu on Saturday amid the coronavirus pandemic, confining the festivities to homes.

The four months of COVID-19 lockdown, resulting in job losses or decreased incomes, has imposed economic hardship on many Muslims, dampening celebrations of the festival of sacrifice.

Ahead of Bakrid, the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ), which has over 800 mosques under its control across the state, appealed to the Muslim community to avoid congregation, as advised by the state government, and support the administration in the fight against COVID-19 by offering prayers at home.

“We asked our members to be safe and follow healthy practices during the celebrations. We don’t want the infection to spread. We asked them to clean the places where the goats are sacrificed properly and strictly advised against public sacrifice,” M Ibrahim, state secretary of TNTJ, was quoted as telling PTI.

“The coronavirus has affected the overall economy. Realising that many among us are unable to buy during this festival, we made arrangements to help take food to the needy,” he said and added “no one should go hungry during this festival.”

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and DMK President M K Stalin, among other leaders, greeted people on the occasion.

TNPL 2020 postponed for second time

The fifth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) has been postponed for the second time due to the pandemic, with TNCA now hoping to host the T20 event either in November this year or March next year.

The popular T20 league tournament, which was initially scheduled to run from June 10 to July 12, was put off by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) in May as the number of coronavirus cases rose in the state.

“The TNCA was looking end July/ August to end September as a possible window for playing the 5th edition of the TNPL tournament. However, due to the ongoing Covid related issue in the State of Tamil Nadu, TNCA will not be in a position to host the tournament in this window,” TNCA Honorary Secretary R S Ramasaamy said in a press release.

“We will explore possibilities of playing the 5th edition of the tournament in an alternate window i.e either in November 2020 or in March 2021,” the release added.

193 check posts across Chennai to monitor Sunday lockdowns

With the Tamil Nadu government extending the lockdown in the state till August 31, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced that 193 check posts will be set up across Chennai to monitor the complete lockdown on Sundays.

Private vehicles not engaged in essential services plying on the roads on Sundays will be detained under Section 144, said a statement from the GCTP, and urged the public to avoid social gatherings and venturing out unnecessarily.

One more lab approved for COVID-19 testing

One more lab in Tamil Nadu has been approved for COVID-19 testing in the state. Dharan Clinical Lab Services in Salem was approved for testing on Saturday. With this, the number of labs for COVID-19 testing in the state has gone up to 121 (59 government and 62 private labs).

510 fever clinics in Chennai

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) held 510 fever clinics across Chennai today. A total of 22,693 people attended the camps, with swabs collected from 1,808 people. Around 1,829 people with Influenza like infection (ILI) symptoms were identified and tested for COVID-19. Medicines were provided to individuals with minor ailments.

510 Fever clinics were conducted in Chennai today. 22,693 people attended the clinics and 1,829 symptomatic patients were identified & tested for COVID-19 and others given medicines for minor ailments.#Covid19Chennai#GCC #Chennai#ChennaiCorporation pic.twitter.com/vNZ7ddokMc — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) August 1, 2020

Tally in Chennai crosses 1 lakh

Tamil Nadu recorded 5,879 fresh cases on Saturday, taking the state tally to 2,51,738. Cases have been on the decline in the state for the third consecutive day. Among these, Chennai reported 1,074 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,00,877.

Tamil Nadu recorded 99 deaths on Saturday, putting the state toll at 4,034. Ninety of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

As of Saturday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 56,738. Till date, 1,52,651 males, 99,060 females and 27 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 27,18,718 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 60,580 samples sent Saturday.

The state discharged 7,010 patients following treatment today, putting the total number of recoveries at 1,90,966.

Besides Chennai, 314 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 368 in Kancheepuram, 305 in Thiruvallur, 31 in Ariyalur, 238 in Coimbatore, 182 in Cuddalore, nine in Dharmapuri, 81 in Dindigul, eight in Erode, 60 in Kallakurichi, 198 in Kanyakumari, 36 each in Karur and Nilgiris, 74 in Krishnagiri, 166 in Madurai, 37 each in Nagapattinam and Ramanathapuram, 32 in Namakkal, 20 in Perambalur, 91 in Pudukottai, 116 in Ranipet, 51 in Salem, 61 in Sivagangai, 178 in Tenkasi, 167 in Thanjavur, 327 in Theni, 22 in Thirupathur, 242 in Thiruvannamalai, 45 in Thiruvarur, 243 in Thoothukudi, 181 in Tirunelveli, 36 in Tiruppur, 136 in Trichy, 197 in Vellore, 158 in Villupuram and 286 in Virudhunagar.

