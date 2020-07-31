Tamil Nadu Covid-19 wrap: Suspension on special trains extended till Aug 15; 5,881 fresh cases reported

Seven special trains will be suspended till August 15. (Representational Image) Seven special trains will be suspended till August 15. (Representational Image)

Tamil Nadu on Friday recorded at least 5,881 Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 2,45,859. With 97 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll surged to 3,935.

As many as 5,778 persons were discharged following treatment today, taking the number of recoveries to 1,83,956. The number of active cases stood at 57,968.

On Friday, a total of 60,276 samples were tested, taking the overall number to 26,58,138 till date. Chennai recorded 1,013 Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths on Friday. The city’s overall tally reached 99,794. Apart from Chennai, other districts like Kancheepuram (485), Thiruvallur (373), Ranipet (359), Virudhunagar (357) and Chengalpattu (334) reported maximum number of cases.

Suspension on special trains extended till August 15

The Southern Railway announced on Friday that the suspension on seven special trains running within Tamil Nadu has been extended till August 15, after the state government extended the lockdown in Tamil Nadu till August 31.

The following trains are cancelled:

Tiruchirapalli-Chengalpattu-Tiruchirapalli SF Intercity (via Virudhachalam)

Madurai-Villupuram-Madurai

Coimbatore-Katpadi-Coimbatore SF Intercity Special

Tiruchirapalli-Chengalpattu-Tiruchirapalli (via Mayiladuthurai)

Arakkonam-Coimbatore-Arakkonam SF Intercity

Coimbatore-Mayiladuthurai-Coimbatore Janshatabdi

Tiruchirapalli-Nagercoil-Tiruchirapalli-SF

One more lab approved for Covid-19 testing

One more lab in Tamil Nadu has been approved for Covid-19 testing in the state. District Public Health Laboratory at Walajapet was approved for testing on Friday. With this, the number of labs for testing in the state has gone up to 120 (59 government and 61 private labs).

Flight operations to Kolkata suspended till August 15

With the Tamil Nadu government having extended the lockdown in the state till August 31, officials at the Chennai International Airport have announced that the restriction on flight operations to Kolkata have been extended till August 15.

Arrivals from Kolkata will continue as scheduled during the period.

Recoveries cross 10,000 in Royapuram

Royapuram (Zone 5) has the most recoveries among the 15 zones in Chennai, with 10,090 recoveries recorded in the zone by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). Royapuram is the first zone to have crossed 10,000 recoveries. Anna Nagar (Zone 8) is second with 9,709 recoveries while Kodambakkam (Zone 10) comes third with 9,629 recoveries.

Here is the zonal-wise break-up of recoveries in Chennai as of 9 am on Friday:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 3122

Manali (Zone 2) – 1567

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 2644

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 8652

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 10,090

Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 6705

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 4346

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 9709

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 9398

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 9629

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 4395

Alandur (Zone 12) – 2527

Adyar (Zone 13) – 5788

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 2323

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 1871

