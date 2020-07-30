Tamil Nadu Covid-19 wrap: Lockdown extended till August 31; below 6,000 cases for first time in a week

Railways and MRTS services will remain suspended until August 31. (Express Photo: Srinivas) Railways and MRTS services will remain suspended until August 31. (Express Photo: Srinivas)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami extended the lockdown in the state till August 31 but with more relaxations, including allowing private establishments to scale up workforce and permitting dine-in services in hotels and restaurants.

The development came after the CM held consultations with medical, public health experts and other senior ministers at the secretariat on Thursday. Edappadi further said there would be a complete lockdown on all Sundays next month.

Fresh relaxations have been announced in the areas under the limit of Greater Chennai police and in other districts as well.

Tamil Nadu fourth most affected state

Tamil Nadu, with 2,34,114 cases and 3,741 deaths as of Thursday, is the fourth-most affected state in the country after Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The largest chunk of the cases have been reported from capital city Chennai, followed by Thiruvallur and Madurai.

The state is still seeing a rise in daily cases. For six consecutive days, till Wednesday, the state recorded over 6,000 infections daily. While the 7,000 mark is yet to be breached, numbers have hovered very close to it for several days.

In more worrying sighs, the disease has also started percolating to rural areas from urban centres. Further, frontline workers have been increasingly contracting the disease. From health to corporation officials, several people have tested positive for the disease in recent weeks.

Teynampet in Chennai has most deaths

Teynampet (Zone 9) has recorded the most deaths among the 15 zones in Chennai, with 317 deaths in the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) zone. Royapuram (Zone 5) is second with 255 deaths while Tondiarpet (Zone 4) comes third with 242 deaths.

Here is the zone-wise break-up of Covid deaths in Chennai as of Thursday:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 105

Manali (Zone 2) – 27

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 45

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 242

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 255

Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 215

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 84

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 223

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 317

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 222

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 89

Alandur (Zone 12) – 43

Adyar (Zone 13) – 121

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 44

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 17

Chennai tally crosses 98,000

Tamil Nadu reported 5,864 fresh Covid-19 cases and 97 deaths, taking its tally to 2,39,978 and fatalities to 3,838. This is a significant drop in numbers, with the state having reported close to 7,000 cases everyday for the past six days.

Among the deceased, eight had no comorbidities. A total of 5,295 patients were discharged on Thursday, taking the number of recoveries to 1,78,178. The number of active cases stood at 57,962.

With 1175 new cases, Chennai’s tally went past the 98,000 mark. Neighboring district Chengalpattu recorded 354 cases. A total of 14,197 cases have been recorded till date in the district. Other districts like Thiruvallur (325), Coimbatore (303) and Tirunelveli (272) reported maximum cases today.

The state has 119 testing facilities, of which 58 are run by the state government. Including today’s tally of 61,202, a total of 25,97,862 samples have been tested till date in Tamil Nadu.

As many as 11,970 children under the age of 12 and 1,98,09,327 between the age group of 13-60 and 29,915 persons above 60 years have tested positive in the state. So far, 4,62,131 have entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of transport and 5,424 have tested positive.

