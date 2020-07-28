Tamil Nadu Covid-19 wrap: Chennai district collector tests positive; close to 7,000 cases reported today

Two more labs in Tamil Nadu has been approved for COVID-19 testing in the state. Two more labs in Tamil Nadu has been approved for COVID-19 testing in the state.

Chennai district collector R Seethalakshmi tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. The collector is the second district collector, after Coimbatore collector K Rajamani, to test positive for the virus.

Seethalakshmi has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for treatment.

Two more labs approved for Covid-19 testing

Two more labs in Tamil Nadu have been approved for Covid-19 testing in the state. Agam Diagnostics at Sambakulam in Madurai and Department of Microbiology at SRM MCH in Tiruchirapalli were approved for testing on Tuesday. With this, the number of labs for Covid-19 testing in the state has gone up to 119 (58 government and 61 private labs).

58 flights at Chennai International Airport

A total of 58 flights plied between Chennai and major cities on Tuesday.

There were 29 arrivals and 29 departures at the Chennai International Airport today. The first flight to Chennai was a flight from Hyderabad which touched down in the city at 7.30 am, while the last flight to Chennai will touch down at 11.30 pm from New Delhi.

The first flight from Chennai, which was bound for Port Blair, departed from the Chennai International Airport at 5.05 am, while the last flight for today departed at 8.10 pm for Tiruchirapalli.

Kodambakkam in Chennai has most active cases

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) has the most active cases among the 15 zones in Chennai, with 1,970 active cases identified in the zone by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). Anna Nagar (Zone 8) is second with 1529 active cases while Adyar (Zone 13) comes third with 1260 active cases.

Here is the Zonal-wise break-up of active cases in Chennai as of 9 am on Tuesday:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 458

Manali (Zone 2) – 198

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 532

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 602

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 852

Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 1038

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 1119

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 1529

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 1069

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 1970

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 963

Alandur (Zone 12) – 565

Adyar (Zone 13) – 1260

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 468

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 409

Close to 7,000 cases recorded today

Tamil Nadu recorded its highest single-day count for the sixth consecutive day with 6,972 fresh cases reported in the state on Tuesday. With this, the state Covid-19 tally has risen to 2,27,688. Among these, Chennai reported 1107 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 96,438.

Tamil Nadu recorded 88 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 3659. 85 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

As of Tuesday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 57,073. Till date, 1,38,163 males, 89,502 females and 23 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 24,75,866 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 61,153 samples having been sent today.

The state discharged 4,707 patients following treatment today, putting the total number of recoveries at 1,66,956.

Besides Chennai, 365 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 223 each in Kancheepuram and Kanyakumari, 486 in Thiruvallur, 17 each in Ariyalur and Karur, 273 in Coimbatore, 142 in Cuddalore, eight in Dharmapuri, 114 in Dindigul, 11 in Erode, 195 in Kallakurichi, 39 in Krishnagiri, 346 in Madurai, 15 in Nagapattinam, 23 in Namakkal, two in Nilgiris, 25 in Perambalur, 128 in Pudukottai, 38 in Ramanathapuram, 198 in Ranipet, 124 in Salem, 59 in Sivagangai, 50 in Tenkasi, 209 in Thanjavur, 283 in Theni, 57 in Thirupathur, 268 in Thiruvannamalai, 132 in Thiruvarur, 381 in Thoothukudi, 387 in Tirunelveli, 18 in Tiruppur, 149 in Trichy, 151 in Vellore, 91 in Villupuram and 577 in Virudhunagar districts.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd