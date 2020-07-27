Tamil Nadu Covid-19 wrap: CM launches free masks scheme for ration card holders; 6993 fresh cases today

EPS had recently announced the distribution of quality, reusable masks to all ration card holders in the state as a part of measures to fight the pandemic. (Twitter/@Vijayabaskarofl) EPS had recently announced the distribution of quality, reusable masks to all ration card holders in the state as a part of measures to fight the pandemic. (Twitter/@Vijayabaskarofl)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Eddapadi K Palaniswami on Monday launched a free mask distribution scheme that will benefit over 69 lakh families in the first phase as part of measures to fight COVID-19.

The Chief Minister distributed masks to five people at the Secretariat, marking the inauguration of the first phase of the scheme, where masks will be given to beneficiaries through ration shops. Around 4.44 crore reusable masks, purchased at a cost of Rs. 30.07 crore will be distributed to 69.09 lakh families in panchayats, municipalities and corporations barring the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), an official release said.

According to the GCC, close to 45 lakh masks have already been distributed. EPS had recently announced the distribution of quality, reusable masks to all ration card holders in the state as a part of measures to fight the pandemic.

There are 2.08 crore ration cards in the state that cover 6.74 crore individuals. The scheme will provide two masks to each member of the family.

One more lab approved for Covid-19 testing

One more lab in Tamil Nadu has been approved for Covid-19 testing in the state. Huma Specialists Hospital & Research Centre in Chennai was approved for testing on Monday. With this, the number of labs for COVID-19 testing in the state has gone up to 117 (58 government and 59 private labs).

60 flights at Chennai International Airport

A total of 60 flights plied between Chennai and major cities on Monday. The first aircraft to Chennai was a flight from Hyderabad that touched down in the city at 7.30 am, while the last flight to Chennai will touch down at 11.30 pm from New Delhi.

Cases cross 10,000 in four zones in Chennai

Covid-19 cases in Chennai have crossed 10,000 in four of the city’s 15 zones. According to data released by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Kodambakkam (Zone 10) leads the tally with 11,146 cases followed by Anna Nagar (Zone 8) with 10,910 cases, Royapuram (Zone 5) with 10,898 cases and Teynampet (Zone 9) with 10,432 cases.

Here is the Zonal-wise break-up of positive cases in Chennai:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 3519

Manali (Zone 2) – 1698

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 3040

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 9246

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 10,898

Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 7669

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 5213

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 10,910

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 10,432

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 11,146

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 5081

Alandur (Zone 12) – 2924

Adyar (Zone 13) – 6658

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 2654

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 2185

6,993 cases and 79 deaths recorded in TN

As many as 6,993 new Covid-19 cases and 79 deaths were recorded in Tamil Nadu today, taking the state’s tally of cases to 2,20,716 and deaths to 3,571. Cases in the state crossed 6000 for the fifth consecutive day.

A total of 5,723 patients were discharged from hospitals following treatment, taking the number of recoveries to 1,62,249. There are 54,896 active cases in the state.

Chennai recorded 1138 fresh cases today and as many as 1821 persons were discharged. The city has reported 95,857 cases till date.

On Monday, a total 63,250 samples were tested. So far, 24,14,713 samples have been by the health department.

Apart from Chennai, Chengalpet (448), Thiruvallur (474), Kancheepuram (362), Thoothukudi (349) and Virudhunagar (338) reported the maximum number of Covid-19 cases.

