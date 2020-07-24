Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu: Lockdown in Coimbatore this weekend; over 6,000 cases recorded today

In a statement, the district collector said that strict action will be initiated against persons who are found wandering around unnecessarily in the lockdown period. (File) In a statement, the district collector said that strict action will be initiated against persons who are found wandering around unnecessarily in the lockdown period. (File)

In a bid to curb the rise of Covid-19 cases, Coimbatore district collector K Rajamani announced Friday that there will be a complete lockdown in the district from 5 pm on July 25 till 6 am on July 27.

The announcement comes after the district saw a surge in the number of cases over the past few days. In a statement, the collector said that strict action will be initiated against persons who are found wandering around unnecessarily in the lockdown period.

“In this lockdown period, only essential services like health care, milk distribution, electricity will be allowed. Uzhavar sandhai (Farmer’s market), markets, trade or other firms, grocery stores, fish stall, flower market, meat shops, tasmac liquor outlets will remain closed,” the statement read.

Police officers, Health and Family Welfare department, Revenue and Disaster Management department and local municipal staff members involved in Covid-19 prevention activities will be allowed to function as usual.

Till date, Coimbatore has recorded 2,966 cases including 32 deaths. A total of 1,659 people have been discharged following treatment and there are 1,275 active cases in the district.

Collector Rajamani himself had tested positive for Covid-19. He was admitted to Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital on July 15 following complaints of mild sore throat and fever. He was discharged five days later and remained in home quarantine.

Tamil actors fined for entering restricted area in Kodaikanal

Tamil actors Vimal and Soori have been fined Rs 2,000 each for entering a restricted forest area in Tamil Nadu’s Kodaikanal at a time when the entry of visitors to the tourist destination has been suspended for over three months now due to the coronavirus lockdown.

According to reports, the actors had landed at the popular tourist spot on July 17. They had visited the Berjiam lake without prior permission from forest officials. The incident came to light when photographs of them fishing surfaced on social media. Soon activists and residents of the town informed the forest officials and demanded action against them.

A complaint was filed by one Mahendran, a resident of Pethuparai, with the deputy superintendent of police Aathmanaban, asking how the actors were allowed to enter the hill station in the lockdown period.

One more lab approved for Covid-19 testing

One more lab in Tamil Nadu has been approved for Covid-19 testing in the state. Harshitha Hospital Pvt Ltd in Madurai was approved for testing on Tuesday. With this, the number of labs for Covid-19 testing in the state has gone up to 114 (58 government and 56 private labs).

52 flights at Chennai International Airport

A total of 52 flights plied between Chennai and major cities on Friday.

There were 26 arrivals and 26 departures at the Chennai International Airport today. The first flight to Chennai was a flight from Hyderabad which touched down in the city at 7.30 am, while the last flight to Chennai will touch down at 11.30 pm from New Delhi.

The first flight from Chennai which was bound for Hyderabad departed from the Chennai International Airport at 6.45 am, while the last flight for today departed at 9.45 pm for New Delhi.

507 fever clinics conducted in Chennai

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) conducted a total of 507 fever clinics across the 15 zones in Chennai on Friday. Among the 26,603 people who attended, 1712 symptomatic individuals were tested for Covid-19 and given medication for minor ailments.

With 61 camps, Anna Nagar (Zone 8) had the highest fever camps in the city while Manali (Zone 2) had the least with six camps. Cases crossed 10,000 in Chennai’s Royapuram, Anna Nagar and Kodambakkam

TN records over 6,000 cases on second consecutive day

Tamil Nadu recorded its highest single-day count for the second consecutive day with 6,785 fresh cases reported in the state on Friday. With this, the state Covid-19 tally has risen to 1,99,749. Among these, Chennai reported 1299 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 92,206.

Tamil Nadu recorded 88 deaths on Friday, putting the state toll at 3320. 82 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

As of Friday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 53,132. Till date, 1,21,389 males, 78,337 females and 23 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 22,23,019 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 65,150 samples having been sent today.

The state discharged 6,504 patients following treatment today, putting the total number of recoveries at 1,43,297.

Besides Chennai, 419 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 349 in Kancheepuram, 378 in Thiruvallur, 37 in Ariyalur, 189 in Coimbatore, 92 in Cuddalore, 36 in Dharmapuri, 80 in Dindigul, 25 in Erode, 179 in Kallakurichi, 266 in Kanyakumari, five in Karur, 82 in Krishnagiri, 326 in Madurai, 46 in Nagapattinam, 38 in Namakkal, 34 in Nilgiris, 16 in Perambalur, 95 in Pudukottai, 72 in Ramanathapuram, 222 in Ranipet, 122 in Salem, 82 in Sivagangai, 93 in Tenkasi, 186 in Thanjavur, 234 in Theni, 56 in Thirupathur, 134 in Thiruvannamalai, 96 in Thiruvarur, 313 in Thoothukudi, 171 in Tirunelveli, 18 in Tiruppur, 217 in Trichy, 174 in Vellore, 164 in Villupuram and 424 in Virudhunagar districts.

