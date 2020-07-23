Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu: 84 Raj Bhavan employees test positive; case tally crosses 1.9 lakh

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 52,939. (Representational) As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 52,939. (Representational)

As many as 84 personnel working at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a statement on Thursday said. Tests were carried out on a total of 147 people after a few persons showed symptoms for the virus, the statement added.

“All three persons were further investigated and now have been quarantined by the Health Department. All three persons were working outside of Raj Bhavan, like main gate and not in main building. None of these persons came in contact with the Hon’ble Governor or Senior officials of Raj Bhavan,” the statement read.

The statement added that Raj Bhavan is closely monitoring the situation and as a precautionary measure, has sanitised the whole area of the premises, including the offices, with the help of corporation health workers.

CM cancels semester examination for all colleges students upto final year

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has cancelled even semester examinations for first and second year undergraduate students and first year postgraduate students of arts and science colleges, first, second and third year undergraduate students and first year postgraduate students of engineering colleges and first year MCA students. These students have been promoted to the next academic year.

One more DMK MLA tests positive

DMK MLA from Thoothukudi Jeeva Geetha Jeevan tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. With this, the number of legislators in the state who have tested positive has risen to 19. Nine AIADMK legislators and 10 DMK legislators have tested positive, with one AIADMK minister having recovered and one DMK MLA having succumbed to the virus.

Among the infected legislators, four of them are currently serving in the Tamil Nadu cabinet.

Human trials for Covaxin begin in Chennai

The first phase of human trials of Covaxin, an indigenous Covid-19 vaccine began at SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre in Chennai at 9 am on Thursday. SRM is one of the 12 institutions that have been chosen for conducting human trials.

State tally crosses 1.92 lakh

Tamil Nadu recorded its highest ever single-day count till date, with 6472 fresh cases reported in the state on Thursday. With this, the state Covid-19 tally has risen to 1,92,964. Among these, Chennai reported 1336 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 90,900.

Tamil Nadu recorded 88 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 3232. 77 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

As of Thursday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 52,939. Till date, 1,17,252 males, 75,689 females and 23 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 21,57,869 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 62,112 samples having been sent today.

The state discharged 5210 patients following treatment today, putting the total number of recoveries at 1,36,793.

Besides Chennai, 375 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 330 in Kancheepuram, 416 in Thiruvallur, 48 in Ariyalur, 238 in Coimbatore, 79 in Cuddalore, 19 in Dharmapuri, 107 in Dindigul, 20 in Erode, 134 in Kallakurichi, 137 in Kanyakumari, 27 in Karur, 31 in Krishnagiri, 274 in Madurai, four in Nagapattinam, 40 in Namakkal, 59 in Niligiris, seven in Perambalur, 111 in Pudukottai, 100 in Ramanathapuram, 214 in Ranipet, 47 in Salem, 64 in Sivagangai, 68 in Tenkasi, 122 in Thanjavur, 188 in Theni, 74 in Thirupathur, 193 in Thiruvannamalai, one in Thiruvarur, 415 in Thoothukudi, 246 in Tirunelveli, 33 in Tiruppur, 190 in Trichy, 117 in Vellore, 112 in Villupuram, 480 in Virudhunagar districts.

