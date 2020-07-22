Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu: Chennai launches first plasma bank; state records highest single-day spike with 5,849 cases

The infrastructure supports plasma retrieval of 500 ml each from seven people simultaneously in 30 minutes. (Representational) The infrastructure supports plasma retrieval of 500 ml each from seven people simultaneously in 30 minutes. (Representational)

The first plasma bank in Tamil Nadu was launched at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai on Wednesday, with AIADMK legislator N Sathan Prabhakar, who had recovered from Covid-19, becoming the first donor at the facility.

The plasma bank, which was established at a cost of Rs 2.34 crore, was inaugurated by Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar.

The infrastructure supports plasma retrieval of 500 ml each from seven people simultaneously in 30 minutes. “With the continuous support of Chief Minister K Palaniswami, we have established the first plasma bank. Those who recovered from Covid-19 are encouraged to donate plasma after 14 days,” said. Vijayabaskar. However, patients with comorbidities should not donate the plasma, he said and urged those who have recovered from the virus to come forward without fear or apprehension and donate plasma for saving lives.

RGGGH is also conducting trials in convalescent plasma therapy. As many as 24 out of 26 persons, who participated in the process, recovered from the illness.

Govt receives Rs 394.14 cr as contribution in fight against Covid-19

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday said that it has received Rs 394.14 crore as contribution in its fight against Covid-19 from members of the public, philanthropists, corporates and various associations.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami thanked the institutions, public and various organisations, besides all the kind-hearted persons who contributed generously to the Chief Ministers Public Relief Fund, an official release said.

The Chief Minister specifically mentioned the ‘selfless’ contribution made by siblings Narendran and Niranjana of Orathur village in Cuddalore district and D Laksha, a Class XII student of a government school in Chennai and appreciated their efforts in helping the people during the crisis. While Narendran and Niranjana spent Rs 80,000 of their savings in providing food to the orphans and poor children for 40 days, Laksha had emptied out all her savings from her piggy bank, amounting to Rs 10,000 and contributed it to the CM’s Public Relief Fund, the release said.

Cases cross 10,000 in Chennai’s Royapuram, Anna Nagar and Kodambakkam

Covid-19 cases in Chennai have crossed 10,000 in three of the city’s 15 zones. According to data released by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Royapuram (Zone 5) leads the tally with 10,374 cases, followed by Anna Nagar (Zone 8) with 10,073 cases and Kodambakkam (Zone 8) with 10,085 cases.

Here is the Zonal-wise break-up of positive cases in Chennai as of 9 am on Wednesday:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 3285

Manali (Zone 2) – 1612

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 2735

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 8849

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 10,374

Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 7050

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 4487

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 10,073

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 9622

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 10,085

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 4474

Alandur (Zone 12) – 2592

Adyar (Zone 13) – 5915

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 2336

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 1971

Tamil Nadu witness highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 5,849 fresh Covid-19 cases – the highest in a single day, taking its tally to 1,86,492. The total number of cases on Wednesday included 74 returnees from other countries and states.

With 522 deaths in the past 24 hours, including 444 deaths notified after report of Death Reconciliation Committee in Greater Chennai Corporation, the toll reached 3144.

“As per the ICMR guidelines that all death of COVID positive cases are declared as COVID death irrespective of underlying or antecedent cause of death, a committee of constituted to reconcile the COVID deaths by comparing death details from institutions and death details obtained from the burial ground,” the Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department’s daily bulletin read.

It added that the committee has recommended that an additional 444 deaths would fall under the category of Covid death as per the ICMR guidelines though such cases were medically considered dead due to co-morbidity or other terminal illness.

Of the deceased, six had no comorbidities. In the past 24 hours, a total of 60,112 samples have been tested. As many as 4,910 persons were discharged in the past 24 hours taking the number of recoveries to 1,31,583. There are 51,765 active cases in the state.

Among all the districts, Chennai continued to top the list with 1171 cases. Apart from Chennai, Thiruvallur (430), Ranipet (414), Virudhunagar (363), Thoothukudi (327) and Kancheepuram (325) recorded most number of Covid-19 cases.

As many as 4,13,857 people have entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of travel and 4,995 of them have tested positive.

