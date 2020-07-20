COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu: 3 DMK MLAs test positive; close to 5,000 fresh cases in state

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 19,84,579 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 52,087 samples sent Monday. (Representational) According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 19,84,579 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 52,087 samples sent Monday. (Representational)

Three more DMK MLAs in Tamil Nadu tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the number of DMK legislators who have caught the infection to eight.

P Karthikeyan, Vellore MLA, R Gandhi, MLA of Ranipet and Krishnagiri MLA Senguttuvan have tested positive for the virus. The three legislators had been involved in COVID-19 relief work in their respective constituencies.

With this, the number of legislators who have tested positive in the state has risen to 17, with one AIADMK minister having recovered and one DMK MLA having succumbed to the virus.

56 flights at Chennai International Airport

A total of 56 flights plied between Chennai and major cities on Monday.

There were 28 arrivals and 28 departures at the Chennai International Airport today. The first flight to Chennai was from Hyderabad, which touched down at 7.30 am, while the last flight will touch down at 11.30 pm from New Delhi.

The first flight from Chennai was bound for Hyderabad, which departed at 6.45 am, while the last flight for today departed at 9.30 pm for Hyderabad.

Royapuram tally crosses 10,000 in Chennai

Royapuram (Zone 5) in Chennai continues to lead the city’s tally with 10,240 cases recorded in the Zone until 9 am on Monday. According to data released by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Royapuram has the highest number of cases while Manali (Zone 2) has the least number of cases in the city.

Here is the Zonal-wise break-up of positive cases in Chennai as of 9 am on Monday:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 3245

Manali (Zone 2) – 1578

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 2658

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 8750

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 10,240

Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 6853

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 4305

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 9745

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 9421

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 9727

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 4288

Alandur (Zone 12) – 2504

Adyar (Zone 13) – 5609

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 2259

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 1908

State tally crosses 1.75 lakh with 4,985 new cases

Tamil Nadu recorded 4,985 positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state tally to 1,75,678. Among these, Chennai reported 1,298 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 87,235.

Tamil Nadu recorded 70 deaths on Monday, putting the state toll at 2,551. As many as 63 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

As of Monday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 51,348. Till date, 1,06,828 men, 68,827 women and 23 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 19,84,579 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 52,087 samples sent today.

The state discharged 3,861 patients following treatment today, putting the total number of recoveries at 1,21,776.

Besides Chennai, 354 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 329 in Kancheepuram, 454 in Thiruvallur, 14 in Ariyalur, 139 in Coimbatore, 87 in Cuddalore, 36 in Dharmapuri, 78 in Dindigul, 31 in Erode, 89 in Kallakurichi, 90 in Kanyakumari, 10 in Karur, 26 in Krishnagiri, 106 in Madurai, three in Nagapattinam, 25 in Namakkal, 27 in Nilgiris, seven in Perambalur, 71 in Pudukottai, 82 in Ramanathapuram, 98 in Ranipet, 79 in Salem, 80 in Sivagangai, 103 in Tenkasi, 83 in Thanjavur, 107 in Theni, two in Thirupathur, 151 in Thiruvannamalai, 46 in Thiruvarur, 200 in Thoothukudi, 180 in Tirunelveli, 38 in Tiruppur, 77 in Trichy, 114 in Vellore, 87 in Villupuram and 169 in Virudhunagar districts.

