Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu: Labour and Employment minister tests positive; 4,549 fresh cases reported

Dr. Nilofer Kafeel, Tamil Nadu Minister for Labour and Employment, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. The minister had taken part in a few events in the state last week, before testing positive today.

Dr. Kafeel’s son and son-in-law have also tested positive for the virus. The minister is the fourth state cabinet minister to test positive.

With this, the number of legislators who have tested positive in the state has risen to 12. So far, eight AIADMK legislators and four DMK legislators have tested positive, with one DMK MLA succumbing to the virus.

58 flights at Chennai International Airport

A total of 58 flights plied between Chennai and major cities on Thursday.

There were 29 arrivals and 29 departures at the Chennai International Airport today. The first flight to Chennai was a flight from Hyderabad which touched down in the city at 7.30 am, while the last flight to Chennai will touch down at 11.30 pm from New Delhi.

The first flight from Chennai, which was bound for Port Blair, departed from the Chennai International Airport at 5.05 am, while the last flight for today departed at 9 pm for Hyderabad.

Royapuram in Chennai continues to have the highest cases

Royapuram (Zone 5) in Chennai continues to lead the city’s tally with 9,869 cases recorded in the Zone until 9 am on Thursday. According to data released by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Royapuram has the highest number of cases, while Manali (Zone 2) has the least number of cases in the city.

Here is the Zonal-wise break-up of positive cases in Chennai as of 9 am on Thursday:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 3111

Manali (Zone 2) – 1473

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 2527

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 8474

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 9869

Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 6389

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 3969

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 9018

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 9042

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 9111

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 4031

Alandur (Zone 12) – 2255

Adyar (Zone 13) – 5241

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 2097

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 1790

Tamil Nadu reports 4,549 fresh COVID-19 cases and 69 deaths

Tamil Nadu reported 4,549 fresh COVID-19 cases and 69 deaths on Thursday, bringing its total numbers to 1,56,369 cases and 2,236 deaths respectively.

The state also recorded the highest single-day recoveries with 5,106 patients being discharged following treatment. The number of active cases stood at 46,714 on Thursday.

With 1157 new cases, Chennai’s tally went past the 80,000 mark. The number of cases in Chennai today were marginally higher than what the city had recorded in the past couple of days.

Neighbouring district Tiruvallur recorded the highest single-day spike of 526 cases. So far, 3181 cases have been recorded in the district. In other districts, the maximum cases reported were Madurai (267), Vellore (250) and Thiruvannamalai (212).

The state has 107 testing facilities of which 54 are run by the state government. Including today’s tally of 45,888, a total of 17,82,635 samples have been tested till date in Tamil Nadu.

