COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu: Govt includes yoga, naturopathy for treatment; 1,078 cases in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu government has included yoga and naturopathy in addition to Siddha as add-on therapies for COVID-19 treatment.

Health minister Dr C Vijaya Bhaskar said in a release on Tuesday. “The patients are being taught simple Yogasanas and pranayama to improve lung health, besides being administered aroma therapy.”

He said the yoga and naturopathy treatment is being provided in government medical college hospitals, government district headquarters hospitals and taluk hospitals across the state by over 200 experts.

Vijaya Baskar further said, “Yoga and naturopathy are among the various strategies initiated by Chief Minister K Palaniswami in the fight against COVID-19, in addition to allopathy and Siddha treatment. Such pro-people initiatives will strengthen the government efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus and aid in treatment.”

Chennai police personnel succumbs to COVID-19

Sub-Inspector Gurumoorthy (55) attached to Nungambakkam police station in Chennai, died of Covid-19 Tuesday after failing to respond to treatment at Omandurar Government Hospital.

He is the fourth officer in the state to succumb to the virus, following the deaths of S Balamurali, inspector at Mambalam police station, R Manimaran, a special sub-inspector at Pattinampakkam police station and M Nagarajan, a constable at the Vepery police station in Chennai.

Southern Railway extends suspension of special trains till July 31

Based on the request of the Chief Secretary of the Tamil Nadu government, Southern Railway has extended the suspension of seven special trains running within the state till July 31.

Full refund will be given to the passengers who had made advance reservations on these trains. Counter tickets can be refunded up to any time till six months from the date of the journey. However, MGR-Chennai Central- New Delhi- MGR Chennai Central Rajdhani Express will continue to operate.

56 flights at Chennai International Airport

A total of 56 flights plied between Chennai and major cities on Tuesday.

There were 28 arrivals and 28 departures at the Chennai International Airport today. The first flight was from Hyderabad, which touched down at 7.30 am, while the last flight will touch down at 11.30 pm from New Delhi.

The first flight from Chennai was bound for Port Blair, which departed at 5.05 am, while the last flight departed at 8 pm for Hyderabad.

TN records 4,526 COVID-19 cases; infection continues to surge in many districts

Tamil Nadu recorded 4,526 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the state’s overall tally to 1,47,324. Of the total cases, 1,078 were in Chennai, the city has reported 79,662 cases till date.

As many as 4,743 patients were discharged following treatment and 67 deaths were reported. With today’s fatalities, the state’s death toll rose to 2,099. Among the deceased, 65 had comorbidities.

The infection continued to surge in other districts in the state. Madurai reported 450 cases, Thiruvallur recorded 360 fresh cases followed by Virudhunagar with 328. Chengalpattu reported 264 cases and Vellore 194.

A total of 41,357 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 16,95,365. As many as 7,304 children under the age of twelve, 12207523 between the age group of 13-60 and 17,945 persons above 60 years have tested positive in the state.

So far 3,65,904 have entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of transport and 4,428 have tested positive.

