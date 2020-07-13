COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu: Bus services suspended till July 31; over 4,000 fresh cases recorded

Bus services had been scheduled to commence from July 15 amid a planned relaxation in the lockdown. Bus services had been scheduled to commence from July 15 amid a planned relaxation in the lockdown.

Tamil Nadu recorded 4,328 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the state tally to 1,42,798. Among these, Chennai reported 1,140 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 78,573.

Tamil Nadu recorded 66 deaths today, putting the state toll at 2,032. Fifty-nine of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

The state discharged 3,035 patients following treatment today, putting the number of discharged patients at 92,567.

Besides Chennai, 464 cases were reported in Madurai, 352 in Kancheepuram, 337 in Tiruvallur, 219 in Chengalpattu. In other districts like Kanyakumari, Salem, Ranipet, Theni, Tuticorin and Villupuram, more than 100 cases were reported.

Till date, a total of 3,60,249 passengers have entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of transport and 4,369 of them have tested positive.

Bus services to be suspended till July 31

The Tamil Nadu Government on Monday extended the suspension on government and private bus transport services in the state till July 31 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. The services had been scheduled to commence from July 15 amid a planned relaxation in the lockdown.

56 flights at Chennai International Airport

A total of 56 flights plied between Chennai and major cities on Monday.

There were 28 arrivals and 28 departures at the Chennai International Airport today. The first flight was from Hyderabad, which touched down at 7.30 am, while the last flight will touch down at 11.30 pm from New Delhi.

The first flight from Chennai was bound for New Delhi, which departed at 6.05 am. The last flight departed at 9.30 pm for New Delhi.

Cases cross 8,000-mark in five zones in Chennai

COVID-19 cases in Chennai have crossed 8,000 in five of the city’s 15 zones. According to data released by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Royapuram (Zone 5) leads the tally with 9,624 cases, followed by Kodambakkam (Zone 10) with 8,671 cases and Anna Nagar (Zone 8) with 8,635 cases. Teynampet (Zone 9) comes fourth with 8,604 cases, followed by Tondiapet (Zone 4) with 8,217 cases.

Here is the Zonal-wise break-up of positive cases in Chennai as of 9 am on Monday:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 2970

Manali (Zone 2) – 1407

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 2459

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 8217

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 9624

Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 6122

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 3723

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 8635

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 8604

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 8671

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 3821

Alandur (Zone 12) – 2136

Adyar (Zone 13) – 4852

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 1994

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 1685

