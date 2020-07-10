Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu: Another minister tests positive; state tally touches 1.3 lakh

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 15,29,092 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 37,309 samples having been sent today. (Representational) According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 15,29,092 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 37,309 samples having been sent today. (Representational)

Tamil Nadu Minister for Co-operation Sellur K Raju and his wife tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. The minister’s results came just two days after the state Electricity Minister P Thangamani tested positive.

With this, the number of legislators in the state who have tested positive till date has risen to 12. Eight legislators from AIADMK and four from DMK have tested positive so far, with only one DMK MLA succumbing to the virus.

One more lab approved for Covid-19 testing

One more lab in Tamil Nadu has been approved for Covid-19 testing in the state. MGM Healthcare Pvt Ltd at Aminjikarai in Chennai was approved for testing on Friday. With this, the number of labs for Covid-19 testing in the state has gone up to 101 (53 government and 48 private labs).

56 flights at Chennai International Airport

A total of 56 flights plied between Chennai and major cities on Friday.

There were 28 arrivals and 28 departures at the Chennai International Airport today. The first flight to Chennai was a flight from Hyderabad which touched down in the city at 7.30 am, while the last flight to Chennai will touch down at 11.30 pm from New Delhi.

The first flight from Chennai, which was bound for Hyderabad, departed from the Chennai International Airport at 6.45 am, while the last flight for today departed from Chennai at 9.30 pm for New Delhi.

Cases cross 8,000 mark in five zones in Chennai

Covid-19 cases in Chennai have crossed 800 in five of the city’s 15 zones. According to data released by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Royapuram (Zone 5) leads the tally with 9369 cases, followed by Anna Nagar (Zone 8) with 8224 cases and Teynampet (Zone 9) with 8177 cases. Kodambakkam (Zone 10) comes fourth with 8057 cases, followed by Tondiarpet (Zone 4) with 8007 cases.

Here is the Zonal-wise break-up of positive cases in Chennai as of 9 am on Friday:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 2880

Manali (Zone 2) – 1331

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 2343

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 8007

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 9369

Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 5982

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 3497

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 8224

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 8177

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 8057

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 3607

Alandur (Zone 12) – 1974

Adyar (Zone 13) – 4618

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 1924

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 1575

TN records 3,680 cases, 1205 from Chennai

Tamil Nadu recorded 3,680 positive cases of Covid-19 on Friday, bringing the state tally to 1,30,261. Among these, Chennai reported 1205 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 74,969.

Tamil Nadu recorded 64 deaths on Friday, putting the state toll at 1829. At least 57 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

As of Friday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 46,105. Till date, 79,582 males, 50,657 females and 22 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 15,29,092 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 37,309 samples having been sent today.

The state discharged 4163 patients following treatment today, putting the total number of discharged patients at 82,324.

Besides Chennai, 242 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 61 in Kancheepuram, 219 in Thiruvallur, five each in Ariyalur and Karur, 43 in Coimbatore, 13 in Cuddalore, 15 each in Dharmapuri and Erode, eight in Dindigul, 82 in Kallakurichi, 105 in Kanyakumari, two each in Krishnagiri and Namakkal, 192 in Madurai, seven in Nagapattinam, 10 in Nilgiris, 36 in Pudukottai, 85 in Ramanathapuram, 13 in Ranipet, 127 in Salem, 42 in Sivagangai, nine in Tenkasi, 47 in Thanjavur, 108 in Theni, 31 in Thirupathur, 103 in Thiruvannamalai, 27 in Thiruvarur, 195 in Thoothukudi, 145 in Tirunelveli, 24 in Tiruppur, 109 in Trichy, 140 in Vellore, 41 in Villupuram, 143 in Virudhunagar and one in Perambalur districts.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd