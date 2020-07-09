Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu: Central team meets with health minister; govt authorises Siddha for Covid treatment

In Chennai, cases continued to witness a fall in comparison with previous days. (Express Photo: Srinu Vasu) In Chennai, cases continued to witness a fall in comparison with previous days. (Express Photo: Srinu Vasu)

A Central team led by a senior official of the Union Health and Family Welfare department reviewed the pandemic situation in the city on Thursday. Led by Additional Secretary of Union Health and Family Welfare Department Aarti Ahuja, the team held discussions with state Health Minister Dr C Vijaya Baskar, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and other senior officials.

The team, which includes Rajendra Ratnoo, Government of India’s monitoring officer for Tamil Nadu, visited the exclusive Covid-19 hospital at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital at Omandurar Estate and inspected the Covid-19 facilities at the Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital, a designated Covid-19 treatment facility and government Covid-19 facilities at Guindy.

The five-member team later held discussions with the Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner G Prakash and other officials.

Tamil Nadu govt authorises Siddha for Covid-19 treatment

The Siddha practice of medicine is drawing attention in Tamil Nadu after the state government authorised its use in Covid-19 treatment. There are two centres, both in Chennai, offering this therapy and the state government is now planning to expand it beyond the city.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said Siddha is an add-on therapy and one of the many preventive methods. “Those who are not showing full-fledged infection, empirically opt for Siddha therapy. We are closely monitoring the Siddha centres in Chennai, those who need oxygen supply are immediately shifted to government hospitals. We are planning to set up Siddha centres across the state,” he said.

According to the Greater Chennai Corporation, as of July 8, a total of 1,036 patients have undergone treatment at the Siddha Covid-19 care centre set up at Jawahar Engineering College. The corporation said 725 patients have been discharged and 311 are currently admitted at the centre.

Waiting time at signals in Chennai to be shortened

In a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Chennai, the Greater Chennai Police have decided to shorten the waiting time for commuters at major signals. As a trial run, the waiting time has been reduced to 60 seconds in 10 major signals in Chennai. The initiative will soon be implemented in 400 signals across the city.

58 flights at Chennai International Airport

A total of 58 flights plied between Chennai and major cities on Thursday.

There were 29 arrivals and 29 departures at the Chennai International Airport today. The first flight to Chennai was a flight from Hyderabad which touched down in the city at 7.30 am, while the last flight to Chennai will touch down at 11.30 pm from New Delhi.

The first flight from Chennai which was bound for Port Blair departed from the Chennai International Airport at 5.05 am, while the last flight for today departed from Chennai at 9 pm for Hyderabad.

Cases cross 7000 mark in three zones in Chennai

Covid-19 cases in Chennai have crossed 7,000 in three of the city’s 15 zones. According to data released by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Royapuram (Zone 5) leads the tally with 9242 cases, followed by Anna Nagar (Zone 8) with 8105 cases and Teynampet (Zone 9) with 8054 cases.

Here is the Zonal-wise break-up of positive cases in Chennai as of 9 am on Thursday:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 2845

Manali (Zone 2) – 1313

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 2306

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 7943

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 9242

Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 5886

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 3425

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 8105

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 8054

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 7854

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 3470

Alandur (Zone 12) – 1954

Adyar (Zone 13) – 4545

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 1899

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 1541

4,231 cases reported in TN, cases continue to fall in Chennai

As many as 4,231 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Tami Nadu on Thursday, taking the tally to 1,26,581. In Chennai, cases continued to witness a fall in comparison with previous days. With 1,216 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, 73,728 cases have been reported in the city till date.

The death toll reached 1,765 after 65 deaths were reported today. Among the deceased, seven had no co-morbidities.

The total number of recovered patients increased to 78,161 with another 3,994 discharges today. There are still 46,652 active cases in the state. Another set of 42,369 samples were tested today taking the total numbers of tests to 14,91,783.

A total of 145 returnees have tested positive. This included 30 persons from Karnataka. Till July 9, a total of 3,35,739 passengers have entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of transport and 4,175 of them have tested positive.

