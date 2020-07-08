Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu: Electricity minister tests positive; 3,756 cases recorded today

As of Wednesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 46,480. (Express Photo: Srinivas) As of Wednesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 46,480. (Express Photo: Srinivas)

Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise P Thangamani tested positive for Covid-19 Wednesday. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for treatment. The minister had been involved in Covid-19 relief work in the state.

Earlier in the day, the minister had donated Rs. 5 lakh towards the Chief Minister’s relief fund for Covid-19 relief work in Tamil Nadu.

With this, the number of legislators who have tested positive in the state has risen to 11. Seven legislators from AIADMK and four from DMK have tested positive till date, with only one DMK MLA succumbing to the virus.

Southern Railway RPF donate plasma

A total of 18 RPF personnel, who had been posted in the Chennai division of the Southern Railway, donated their plasma at the Railway Hospital in Perambur Wednesday, after recovering from Covid-19.

56 flights at Chennai International Airport

A total of 56 flights plied between Chennai and major cities on Wednesday.

There were 28 arrivals and 28 departures at the Chennai International Airport today. The first flight to Chennai was a flight from Hyderabad which touched down in the city at 7.30 am, while the last flight to Chennai will touch down at 11.30 pm from New Delhi.

The first flight from Chennai, which was bound for Hyderabad, departed from the Chennai International Airport at 6.45 am, while the last flight for today will depart from Chennai at 9.30 pm for New Delhi.

Cases cross 9,000 mark in Chennai’s Royapuram

Royapuram (Zone 5) in Chennai continues to lead the tally in the city with 9,103 cases recorded in the Zone until 9 am on Wednesday. According to data released by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Royapuram has the highest number of cases while Manali (Zone 2) has the least number of cases in the city.

Here is the Zonal-wise break-up of positive cases in Chennai as of 9 am on Wednesday:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 2792

Manali (Zone 2) – 1303

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 2297

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 7875

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 9103

Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 5823

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 3317

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 7896

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 7879

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 7663

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 3424

Alandur (Zone 12) – 1936

Adyar (Zone 13) – 4490

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 1843

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 1527

State tally crosses 1 lakh with 3942 new cases

Tamil Nadu recorded 3,756 positive cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state tally to 1,22,350. Among these, Chennai reported 1,261 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 72,500.

Tamil Nadu recorded 64 deaths on Wednesday, putting the state death toll at 1,700. Fifty nine of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

As of Wednesday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 46,480. Till date, 74,842 males, 47,486 females and 22 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 14,49,414 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 35,979 samples having been sent today.

The state discharged 3,051 patients following treatment today, putting the total number of discharged patients at 74,167.

Besides Chennai, 273 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 133 in Kancheepuram, 300 in Thiruvallur, 12 in Ariyalur, 87 in Coimbatore, 71 in Cuddalore, 32 in Dharmapuri, 10 each in Dindigul, Erode, Nilgiris and Thirupathur, 13 in Kallakurichi, 115 in Kanyakumari, seven in Karur, 14 in Krishnagiri, 379 in Madurai, 19 in Nagapattinam, 12 in Namakkal, three in Perambalur, 31 in Pudukottai, 65 in Ramanathapuram, 16 in Ranipet, 68 in Salem, 34 in Sivagangai, 27 in Tenkasi, 15 in Thanjavur, 75 in Theni, 300 in Thiruvallur, 55 in Thiruvannamalai, 38 in Thiruvarur, 141 in Thoothukudi, six in Tirunelveli, 26 in Tiruppur, 21 in Trichy, 160 in Vellore, 104 in Villupuram and 70 in Virudhunagar.

