COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu: Third cop succumbs to virus in Chennai; free rice for family card holders till November

M Nagarajan, a constable posted at the Vepery police station in Chennai, succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday. The constable had been undergoing treatment before his death.

He is the third police personnel to succumb to the virus in Tamil Nadu, after S Balamurali, inspector at Mambalam police station, and R Manimaran, a special sub-inspector at Pattinampakkam police station, died of COVID-19.

More than 3,000 police personnel in the state have tested positive for COVID-19, with a majority of them having recovered and rejoined the force.

All family rice card holders to be supplied free rice till November

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced Monday that all family rice card holders will be provided with rice free of cost until November. The quantity of this rice will be the same as that supplied for the months of April, May, June and July amid the lockdown.

50 flights at Chennai International Airport

A total of 50 flights plied between Chennai and major cities on Monday.

There were 25 arrivals and 25 departures at the Chennai International Airport today. The first flight to the city was from Hyderabad, which touched down at 7.30 am, while the last flight will touch down at 11.30 pm from New Delhi.

The first flight out of Chennai was bound for Hyderabad, departing at 6.45 am, while the last flight for today will depart at 9.30 pm for New Delhi.

Cases cross 7,000-mark in five zones in Chennai

COVID-19 cases in Chennai have crossed 7,000 in four of the city’s 15 zones. According to data released by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Royapuram (Zone 5) leads the tally with 8,920 cases, followed by Tondiarpet (Zone 4) with 7,574 cases and Teynampet (Zone 9) with 7,630 cases. Anna Nagar (Zone 8) comes fourth with 7,504 cases, followed by Kodambakkam (Zone 10) with 7,370 cases.

Here is the Zonal-wise break-up of Covid-19 cases in Chennai as of 9 am on Monday:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 2653

Manali (Zone 2) – 1222

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 2211

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 7574

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 8920

Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 5543

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 3104

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 7504

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 7630

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 7370

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 3212

Alandur (Zone 12) – 1815

Adyar (Zone 13) – 4274

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 1785

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 1458

TN reports 3,827 cases, 1,747 from Chennai

With 3,827 fresh COVID-19 cases reported today, the tally in Tamil Nadu is now 1,14,978. The death toll in the state is 1,571, after 61 deaths were reported since Sunday. Among the deceased in the last 24 hours, eight people had no comorbidities.

Of the total cases, Chennai recorded 1,747. So far, the city has reported 70,107 cases — close to 61 per cent of the total cases.

As many as 66,571 persons have been discharged from hospitals while the number of active cases in the state has reached 46,833. Apart from Chennai, Madurai (245), Chengalpattu (213), Kancheepuram (182) and Thiruvallur (175) recorded maximum cases.

A total of 34,782 samples were tested today. Over 13.7 lakh samples have been tested for the virus till date.

So far, 5668 children under the age of 12 and 13,920 persons above the age of 60 have tested positive for COVID-19. As many as 95,39,022 persons in the age group of 13 to 60 have been infected.

Till July 6, a total of 3,18,317 passengers have entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of travel, and 3,902 of them have tested positive.

