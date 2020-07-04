Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu: Early detection key behind high numbers, says govt; Petrol bunks to not function on Sundays

At least 40 staff members of the hospital have tested positive. (Source: vijayahospital.org) At least 40 staff members of the hospital have tested positive. (Source: vijayahospital.org)

After Tamil Nadu crossed 1 lakh cases on Friday, the Tamil Nadu government claimed that they have ramped up testing and early detection, which are among the factors leading to reporting of more cases.

As of Friday, the recovery rate in Tamil Nadu is 57 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.3 per cent.

Three months ago when health minister Dr C Vijayabaskar took to Twitter to announce the first coronavirus case in the state on March 7, an engineer from Kancheepuram with a travel history to Oman, little did people imagine the state would register over a lakh cases in a little less than four months.

While the state initially reported lower daily increase, the numbers started galloping after two clusters – the Tablighi Jamaat members and the Koyambedu wholesale market – started redrawing the Covid-19 situation in the state.

The government has said that density of population is an important factor for the rapid spread of the pandemic in Chennai which has the highest cases in the State. Chennai’s neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Tiruvallur and Madurai are the other districts with high virus caseloads.

Chennai’s Vijaya hospital suspends activities after some employees test positive

Chennai’s Vijaya hospital in Vadapalani area suspended all it’s activities on Saturday after some of its employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection.

In a letter to all the consultants and staff, B Bharathi Reddy, the Managing Trustee and CEO of the group said that the hospital will be disinfected and other measures will be taken as per the government guidelines.

“All types of admissions, including emergency admissions, will be temporarily stopped in Vijaya Group of Hospitals (VH and HC). Any type of emergency coming to VHC casualty will be referred to other hospitals after stabilization, without much inconvenience to the patients. However, the staff working in VMET and seeking admission for COVID-related illness will be admitted,” the letter read.

More than 80% positive cases in Madurai are within corporation limits

Shops in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai, known as the city that never sleeps, bore a deserted look with empty streets after a lockdown was imposed to stem the spread of the Covid-19. Madurai reported at least 287 cases on Friday. So far, 3,423 have been infected and there are 2,405 active cases in the city.

The first case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection was reported in Madurai on March 25. By May, a total of about 182 local cases were reported from Madurai, with three fatalities.

However, since the beginning of June, there has been a surge of cases in the city. This is partially attributed to the number of cases in Chennai. As per sources, many people had entered the city from Chennai without a valid E-pass, although strict conditions on inter-district travel were put.

Petrol bunks to not function on Sundays

The Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers’ Association has decided to suspend all its operations in the state Sunday. In a statement, the association further announced that all the fuel stations in the state will not function on Sundays in July, in line with the state government’s orders for complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu every Sunday this month.

No restrictions on arrivals from Kolkata, says Chennai airport

With Kolkata airport suspending flights between Kolkata and six major cities, including Chennai from July 6 to 19, officials at the Chennai International Airport have clarified that while flights to Kolkata have been cancelled, there are no restrictions on arrivals from Kolkata.

60 flights at Chennai International Airport

A total of 60 flights plied between Chennai and major cities on Saturday.

There were 30 arrivals and 30 departures at the Chennai International Airport today. The first flight to Chennai was a flight from Hyderabad which touched down in the city at 7.30 am, while the last flight to Chennai will touch down at 11.40 pm from Kolkata.

The first flight from Chennai which was bound for Hyderabad departed from the Chennai International Airport at 6.45 am, while the last flight for today will depart from Chennai at 10.05 pm for Kolkata.

Cases cross 7000 mark in four zones in Chennai

Covid-19 cases in Chennai have crossed 7,000 in four of the city’s 15 zones. According to data released by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Royapuram (Zone 5) leads the tally with 8609 cases, followed by Tondiarpet (Zone 4) with 7193 cases and Teynampet (Zone 9) with 7247 cases. Anna Nagar (Zone 8) comes fourth with 7097 cases, followed by Kodambakkam (Zone 10) with 6956 cases.

Here is the Zonal-wise break-up of positive cases in Chennai as of 8 am on Saturday:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 2601

Manali (Zone 2) – 1169

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 2113

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 7193

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 8609

Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 5305

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 2921

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 7097

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 7247

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 6956

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 3008

Alandur (Zone 12) – 1650

Adyar (Zone 13) – 4007

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 1684

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 1321

TN reports 4,280 Covid-19 cases and 65 deaths

Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported 4,280 cases taking the total number of cases to 1,07,001. This is the third consecutive day the state has reported more than 4,000 cases.

Chennai accounted for 1,842 cases of the total cases. With 65 causalities, the death toll reached 1,450. Among the deceased, six people had no comorbidities.

As many as 2,214 persons were discharged from hospitals taking the number of recoveries to 60,592.

Of the 100 returnees who tested positive on Saturday, 33 were from Kerala. A total 36,164 samples were tested till date. According to the media bulletin issued by the state government, over 13 lakh samples have been tested till date.

Apart from Chennai, Madurai reported 352 cases, taking the total number of cases to 2725. Other neighboring districts like Chengalpattu (215), Tiruvallur (251) and Kancheepuram (134) reported maximum cases.

As many as 3,06,977 passengers have entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of travel and 3,785 have tested positive till date.

