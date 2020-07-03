Tamil Nadu updates: Covid tally crosses 1 lakh; govt extends free ration to family cardholders for July

As of Friday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 42,955. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar) As of Friday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 42,955. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami Friday announced that free ration for family cardholders will be continued for July and that tokens for obtaining the essential commodities will be distributed at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries from July 6 to 9.

CM Palaniswami added that essential commodities for those living in containment zones will be delivered at their doorsteps.

Two more AIADMK MLAs test Covid positive

Two more AIADMK MLAs have tested positive for Covid-19, a day after N Sathan Prabhakar representing Paramakudi and R Kumaraguru representing Ulundurpet tested positive. Both of them are currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

With this, the number of AIADMK MLAs who have tested positive has risen to four, while four DMK MLAs have also tested positive, taking the total number of legislators in Tamil Nadu who have tested positive to eight. Among the eight MLAs, J Anbazhagan from the DMK succumbed to the virus in May.

60 flights at Chennai International Airport

A total of 60 flights plied between Chennai and major cities on Friday. There were 30 arrivals and 30 departures at the Chennai International Airport today. The first flight to Chennai was a flight from Hyderabad which touched down in the city at 7.30 am, while the last flight to Chennai will touch down at 11.40 pm from Kolkata.

The first flight from Chennai, which was bound for Hyderabad, departed from the Chennai International Airport at 6.45 am, while the last flight for today departed from Chennai at 10.05 pm for Kolkata.

Chennai Corporation conducts 501 fever clinics in city

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) conducted 501 fever clinics across all 15 zones in Chennai on Friday. A total of 30,705 people attended the clinics, with 2121 symptomatic patients identified and tested for COVID-19.

501 Fever clinics were conducted in Chennai today. 30705 people attended the clinics and 2121 symptomatic patients were identified & tested for COVID-19 and others given medicines for minor ailments.#Covid19Chennai#GCC #Chennai#ChennaiCorporation pic.twitter.com/dgOCT33sQj — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) July 3, 2020

State tally crosses 1 lakh with 3942 new cases

Tamil Nadu recorded its highest spike till date with 4329 fresh cases reported on Friday, bringing the state tally to 1,02,721. Among these, Chennai reported 2082 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 64,689. Tamil Nadu recorded 64 deaths Friday, putting the state toll at 1385. 58 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

As of Friday, the number of active cases is 42,955. Till date, 63,016 males, 39,683 females and 22 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 12,70,720 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 35,028 samples having been sent today. The state discharged 2357 patients following treatment today, putting the total number of discharged patients at 58,378.

Besides Chennai, 330 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 121 in Kancheepuram, 172 in Thiruvallur, 37 in Coimbatore, 20 in Cuddalore, 14 each in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri, 17 each in Dindigul, Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur, 14 in Erode, 85 in Kallakurichi, 54 in Kanyakumari, four each in Karur, Namakkal and Tenkasi, 287 in Madurai, 18 in Pudukottai, 73 in Ramanathapuram, 90 in Ranipet, 99 in Salem, 53 in Sivagangai, 13 in Thanjavur, 126 in Theni, 33 in Thirupathur, 151 in Thiruvallur, 27 in Thoothukudi, 41 in Tirunelveli, five in Tiruppur, 47 in Trichy, 145 in Vellore, 33 in Villupuram, 65 in Virudhunagar and one in Nilgiris districts.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd