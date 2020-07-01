COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu: Amma canteens in 4 districts to provide food for free; state tally crosses 94,000

As per the media bulletin released by the Tamil Nadu Health and Welfare Department, there are 39,856 active cases in the state. (Source: PTI) As per the media bulletin released by the Tamil Nadu Health and Welfare Department, there are 39,856 active cases in the state. (Source: PTI)

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 3,882 COVID-19 cases taking the state tally to 94,049. With 63 casualties in the last 24 hours, the death toll reached 1,264. Of the total cases, Chennai reported 2,182. So far, 60,533 cases have been reported in the capital city.

The total number of cases included 74 returnees from other countries and states. Of the 63 deaths, eight persons had no comorbidities. A total of 4,617 children under the age of 12 have tested positive for COVID-19.

As per the media bulletin released by the Tamil Nadu Health and Welfare Department, there are 39,856 active cases in the state. A total of 2,852 persons were discharged taking the number of recoveries to 52,926.

Tamil Nadu has conducted 12,02,204 sample tests so far, including 31,521 sample tests in the last 24 hours. Madurai (297), Chengalpet (226), Salem (162), Thiruvallur (147), Ramanathapuram (100) are the other districts where maximum COVID-19 cases were reported.

A total of 2,87,725 passengers have entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of transport till date and 3,547 of them have been tested positive.

One more lab approved for COVID-19 testing

One more laboratory in Tamil Nadu has been approved for COVID-19 testing in the state. Government Hospital Thiruchengodu in Namakkal district was approved for testing on Wednesday. With this, the number of labs for COVID-19 testing in the state has gone up to 91 — 48 government labs and 43 private labs.

Amma Unavagam canteens in four districts to provide food for free till July 5

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that with the lockdown in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet extending till July 5, Amma Unavagam canteens in the four districts will serve food for free for people from low income groups till July 5.

Koyambedu Traders Association president dies of COVID-19

The president of the Koyambedu Traders’ Association, Thangam Selvaraj, succumbed to COVID-19 Wednesday. Selvaraj had tested positive for the virus four days ago and had been admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for treatment. He did not respond to the treatment and was declared dead on Wednesday.

62 flights at Chennai International Airport

A total of 62 flights operated between Chennai and major cities on Wednesday.

There were 31 arrivals and 31 departures at the Chennai International Airport today. The first flight to Chennai was a flight from Hyderabad which touched down in the city at 7.30 am, while the last flight to Chennai will touch down at 11.40 pm from Kolkata.

The first flight from Chennai which was bound for Hyderabad departed from the Chennai International Airport at 6.45 am, while the last flight for today will depart from Chennai at 10.05 pm for Kolkata.

Chennai Corporation to put up COVID-19 awareness posters outside each house

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has announced that COVID-19 awareness posters and helpline numbers will be placed outside households in each of the city’s 15 zones under the GCC’s limits.

Dear Chennaites, A poster with the awareness regarding COVID-19 and the helpline numbers for COVID-19 queries will be pasted in front of all the houses in zones under the Greater Chennai Corporation. #Covid19Chennai#GCC #Chennai#ChennaiCorporation pic.twitter.com/JnGMrEFxic — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) July 1, 2020

