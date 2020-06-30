Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu: Higher Education minister tests positive; state tally crosses 90,000

As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 38,889. (Representational Image) As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 38,889. (Representational Image)

Tamil Nadu Minister for Higher Education K P Anbalagan tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. A statement released by Miot Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment said that the minister had developed a mild cough on Monday and his second sample tested positive for the virus. His condition is said to be stable and all vital parameters are normal.

With this, the number of legislators in Tamil Nadu, who have tested positive for the virus, has risen to six, with four DMK MLAs, one AIADMK MLA and now, one AIADMK minister testing positive for Covid-19.

52 flights at Chennai International Airport

A total of 52 flights plied between Chennai and major cities on Monday. There were 26 arrivals and 26 departures at the Chennai International Airport today. The first flight to Chennai was a flight from Hyderabad which touched down in the city at 7.30 am, while the last flight to Chennai will touch down at 11.20 pm from New Delhi.

The first flight from Chennai which was bound for Port Blair departed from the Chennai International Airport at 5.40 am, while the last flight for today will depart from Chennai at 10.35 pm for Kolkata.

PRS centres in four districts to remain closed till July 5

The Southern Railway announced today that all Passenger Reservation System (PRS) offices in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet will remain closed till July 5 due to the extension of the lockdown in the districts. Passengers will be able to avail refunds after July 5 or at a later notified date depending on the situation.

Cases cross 5,000 mark in five zones in Chennai

Covid-19 cases in Chennai have crossed 5,000 in five of the city’s 15 zones. According to data released by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Royapuram (Zone 5) leads the tally with 7881 cases, followed by Tondiarpet (Zone 4) with 6539 cases and Teynampet (Zone 9) with 6195 cases. Anna Nagar (Zone 8) comes fourth with 6033 cases, followed by Kodambakkam (Zone 10) with 5827 cases.

Here is the Zonal-wise break-up of positive cases in Chennai as of 8 am on Tuesday:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 2220

Manali (Zone 2) – 949

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 1819

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 6539

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 7881

Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 4666

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 2324

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 6033

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 6195

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 5827

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 2601

Alandur (Zone 12) – 1431

Adyar (Zone 13) – 3445

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 1290

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 1168

State crosses 90,000 with 3942 new cases

Tamil Nadu recorded its highest spike till date with 3,942 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 90,167.

Among these, Chennai reported 2,393 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 58,327. Tamil Nadu recorded 60 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 1,201. Fifty seven of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

As of Tuesday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 38,889. Till date, 55,502 males, 34,644 females and 21 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 11,70,683 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 30,242 samples having been sent today.

The state discharged 2325 patients following treatment today, putting the total number of discharged patients at 50,074.

Besides Chennai, 160 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 90 in Kancheepuram, 153 in Thiruvallur, nine in Coimbatore, 65 in Cuddalore, 11 in Dharmapuri, 37 in Dindigul, 19 in Erode, 88 in Kallakurichi, 20 each in Kanyakumari and Tiruppur, six in Krishnagiri, 257 in Madurai, two in Nagapattinam, three in Namakkal, seven in Nilgiris, 36 in Ramanathapuram, 24 in Ranipet, 25 in Salem, 50 in Sivagangai, 11 in Tenkasi, 23 in Thanjavur, 75 in Theni, 22 in Thirupathur, 16 in Thiruvannamalai, 12 in Thiruvarur, 40 in Thoothukudi, 45 in Tirunelveli, 20 in Tiruppur, 40 in Trichy, 70 in Vellore, 47 in Villupuram, 49 in Virudhunagar and one in Karur districts.

