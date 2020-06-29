COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu: Strict lockdown in five districts till July 5, eased lockdown in others till July 31

Both public and private buses, which are currently plying within the districts will not be allowed to ply till July 15. Both public and private buses, which are currently plying within the districts will not be allowed to ply till July 15.

The Tamil Nadu government Monday announced that the stringent lockdown in Chennai within the Greater Chennai Police limits, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet and Madurai and its suburbs will be extended till July 5. Meanwhile, the lockdown in the rest of the state Nadu will be in effect till July 31 with more relaxations.

The state will observe a complete lockdown every Sunday in July until the end of the month across all districts.

Meat and poultry shops will be allowed to open with certain restrictions in Chennai. Meat stalls were earlier directed to remain shut in Chennai during the lockdown till June 30.

Both public and private buses, which are currently plying within the districts, will not be allowed to operate till July 15.

Expert committee advised against lockdown

Earlier in the day, the expert committee constituted by the Tamil Nadu government advised against the extension of the lockdown in the state. The committee, however, suggested that the restrictions be increased in any areas or zones where health indicators were not convincing.

After taking part in the meeting chaired by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, National Institute of Epidemiology deputy director Dr. Prabhdeep Kaur said the state government will make a decision on restrictions based on the district-level situation. “A lockdown is a blunt instrument; it is not a solution at all times,” she said while addressing reporters in Chennai.

Dr. Kaur added the expert group recommended that an analysis of various epidemiological indicators and the filed situations might be considered while making the decision. Dr. Kaur said the successful initiative of holding fever camps in the city should be extended to other parts of the states as well.

World Health Organisation (WHO) Chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan was among the experts who participated in today’s meeting through a virtual link.

“We feel that the transmission has increased in several districts due to public transport and hence this should be kept under control and gatherings should not be allowed,” Dr. Kaur said. She said the panel had suggested the CM to increase the tests and that has been accepted and about 10,000 tests are being done in Chennai.

Further, the committee claimed the testing has improved overall in Tamil Nadu and approximately 32,000 tests were being done each day. “Testing is important for early diagnosis and treatment and to save lives,” she said.

O Paneerselvam’s brother tests positive

O Raja, the brother of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, has tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Madurai.

DMK MLA tests positive

Another DMK MLA has tested positive for the virus in the state. K S Masthan, DMK MLA from Gingee had tested positive on Sunday and was admitted to Dr. Rela Medical Institute in Chromepet, Chennai for treatment. With this, the number of DMK MLAs who have tested positive for the virus has risen to four, while the total number of MLAs in Tamil Nadu who have tested positive is now six.

54 flights at Chennai International Airport

A total of 54 flights flew between Chennai and major cities on Monday.

There were 27 arrivals and 27 departures at the Chennai International Airport today. The first flight to Chennai was a flight from Hyderabad that touched down in the city at 7.30 am, while the last flight to Chennai will touch down at 11.20 pm from New Delhi.

The first flight from Chennai, which was bound for Port Blair, departed from the Chennai International Airport at 5.40 am, while the last flight for today will depart from Chennai at 10.35 pm for Kolkata.

Cases cross 5,000-mark in five zones in Chennai

COVID-19 cases in Chennai have crossed 5,000 in five of the city’s 15 zones. According to data released by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Royapuram (Zone 5) leads the tally with 7,659 cases, followed by Tondiarpet (Zone 4) with 6,393 cases and Teynampet (Zone 9) with 6,033 cases. Anna Nagar (Zone 8) comes fourth with 5,740 cases, followed by Kodambakkam (Zone 10) with 5,578 cases.

Here is the zonal-wise break-up of positive cases in Chennai as of 8 am on Monday:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 2153

Manali (Zone 2) – 920

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 1761

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 6393

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 7659

Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 4505

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 2149

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 5740

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 6033

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 5578

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 2460

Alandur (Zone 12) – 1352

Adyar (Zone 13) – 3290

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 1166

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 1151

Nearly 4,000 cases recorded in TN on June 29

Tamil Nadu Monday reported 3,949 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the state’s tally beyond 86,000. With 62 deaths in the past 24 hours, the state’s death toll reached 1,141. Among the deceased, 11 had no comorbidities. A total of 2,212 persons were discharged following treatment, there are still 37,331 active cases in the state.

Chennai recorded its sharpest single-day spike with 2,167 cases. The capital city of Tamil Nadu now has 55,969 cases till date. Apart from Chennai, Madurai (303), Chengalpet (187), Thiruvallur (154), Vellore (144), Trichy (87) recorded the maximum number of cases.

As many as 30,039 samples were tested Monday; a total of 11,40,441 samples have been tested till date in the state.

So far, 2,79,866 passengers have entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of travel and 3,385 of them have tested positive.

