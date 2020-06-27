Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu: Complete lockdown in five districts on Sunday; video journalist succumbs to virus

Only essential services will be allowed to function on Sunday. Express Photo Only essential services will be allowed to function on Sunday. Express Photo

With the Tamil Nadu government having imposed a lockdown until June 30 in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Chengalpet and Madurai to curb the spread of Covid-19, the five districts will observe a complete lockdown on Sunday, June 28.

Barring essential services such as ambulances, pharmacies, funeral hearses and milk distribution, all other activities will be suspended.

TN video journalist succumbs to Covid-19

A senior video journalist working for a Tamil news channel succumbed to Covid-19 at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai. Velmurugan (41) had worked in leading Tamil channels over the past 20 years.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, DMK leader M K Stalin and TTV Dhinakaran condoled the death of the senior cameraperson. EPS announced a solatium of five lakh rupees to Velmurugan’s family.

Velmurugan is survived by his wife and son

55 flights at Chennai International Airport

A total of 55 flights plied between Chennai and major cities on Saturday.

There were 27 arrivals and 28 departures at the Chennai International Airport today. The first flight to Chennai was a flight from Hyderabad which touched down in the city at 7.30 am, while the last flight to Chennai will touch down at 11.20 pm from New Delhi.

The first flight from Chennai which was bound for Port Blair departed from the Chennai International Airport at 5.40 am, while the last flight for today will depart from Chennai at 10.35 pm for Kolkata.

Cases cross 5000 mark in five zones in Chennai

Covid-19 cases in Chennai have crossed 5,000 in five of the city’s 15 zones. According to data released by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Royapuram (Zone 5) leads the tally with 7211 cases, followed by Tondiarpet (Zone 4) with 5989 cases and Teynampet (Zone 9) with 5655 cases. Anna Nagar (Zone 8) comes fourth with 5397 cases, followed by Kodambakkam (Zone 10) with 5316 cases.

Here is the Zonal-wise break-up of positive cases in Chennai as of 8 am on Saturday:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 1912

Manali (Zone 2) – 798

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 1524

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 5989

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 7211

Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 4132

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 1982

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 5397

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 5655

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 5316

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 2201

Alandur (Zone 12) – 1229

Adyar (Zone 13) – 3057

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 944

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 1037

State tally now 78,335 with 3713 new cases

Tamil Nadu recorded its highest spike till date with 3,713 fresh cases reported on Saturday, bringing the state tally to 78,335.

Among these, Chennai reported 1939 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 51,699. Tamil Nadu recorded 68 deaths on Saturday, putting the state toll at 1025. Sixty of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

As of Saturday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 33,213. Till date, 48,346 males, 29,968 females and 21 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 10,77,454 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 34,805 samples having been sent today.

The state discharged 2,737 patients following treatment today, putting the total number of discharged patients at 44,094.

Besides Chennai, 248 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 98 in Kancheepuram, 146 in Thiruvallur, four each in Ariyalur and Dharmapuri, 33 in Coimbatore, 11 each in Cuddalore and Tenkasi, 26 in Dindigul, 14 in Erode, 22 in Kallakurichi, 34 each in Kanyakumari and Salem, 36 in Krishnagiri, 218 in Madurai, 40 in Nagapattinam, three each in Namakkal and Perambalur, 10 in Nilgiris, 19 in Pudukottai, 111 in Ramanathapuram, 96 in Ranipet, 29 in Sivagangai, 16 each in Thanjavur and Thirupathur, 35 in Theni, 127 in Thiruvannamalai, 46 in Thiruvarur, 43 in Thoothukudi, 12 in Tirunelveli, nine in Tiruppur, 31 in Trichy, 118 in Vellore, 62 in Villupuram and one in Karur districts.

