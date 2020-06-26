COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu: Kanimozhi writes to NHRC over custodial deaths; 3000 TASMAC outlets to have CCTV cameras

Explaining the chain of events that to led their death, Kanimozhi said NHRC has the power under the protection of Human Rights ACT to take notice of such incidents. Explaining the chain of events that to led their death, Kanimozhi said NHRC has the power under the protection of Human Rights ACT to take notice of such incidents.

DMK MP Kanimozhi has written a letter to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) urging them to investigate and initiate necessary action against the officials responsible for the custodial deaths of two persons in Thoothukudi. The deceased were identified as Jayaraj (59) and his son Bennix (31).

In her letter, Kanimozhi said the incident is a collective failure of police and other officials and a gross violation of human rights.

Explaining the chain of events that to led their death, Kanimozhi said NHRC has the power under the protection of Human Rights ACT to take notice of such incidents. “Investigate and take necessary action against erring government officials who are responsible for the custodial deaths,” she said.

Last week, the police had taken father-son duo to the Sakunthalam police sttaion for keeping their mobile shop open beyond the lockdown hours.

CCTVs to be installed in TASMAC outlets

The Tamil Nadu government Friday approved the installation of CCTV cameras inside 3,000 Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) outlets across Tamil Nadu. In a circular, the government said the two cameras each with video management software will be installed inside each TASMAC retail vending store.

District managers had been directed to send details of the each outlet such as the address, location and the name and contact number of the shop supervisor to the section office on or before June 22. CCTV cameras will be installed only in stores that have had high sales in the district, a theft or a major law and order problem or in stores that are located in remote areas with high sales.

Here are the number of stores in each district where CCTV cameras will be installed:

Chennai

Chennai North – 60

Chennai Central – 60

Chennai South – 65

Kancheepuram North – 85

Kancheepuram South – 60

Thiruvallur East – 130

Thiruvallur West – 75

Coimbatore

Coimbatore North – 90

Coimbatore South – 75

Tiruppur – 135

Erode – 110

The Nilgiris – 40

Madurai

Madurai North – 65

Madurai South – 85

Dindigul – 85

Ramnad – 65

Virudhunagar – 100

Sivaganga – 70

Tirunelveli – 90

Thoothukudi – 80

Kanyakumari – 60

Theni – 55

Salem

Salem – 125

Dharmapuri – 35

Namakkal – 110

Vellore – 60

Krishnagiri – 65

Thiruvannamalai – 120

Arakkonam – 50

Trichy

Trichy – 104

Nagapattinam – 55

Thanjavur – 90

Pudukottai – 80

Cuddalore – 80

Karur – 50

Thiruvarur – 60

Villupuram – 125

Perambalur – 50

One more lab approved for COVID-19 testing

One more laboratory in Tamil Nadu has been approved for COVID-19 testing. The Microbiology Lab, CSI at Scudder Memorial Hospital along Kelly’s Road in Ranipet, was approved for testing Friday. With this, the number of labs for COVID-19 testing in the state has gone up to 89 (47 government and 42 private labs).

55 flights at Chennai International Airport

A total of 55 flights operated between Chennai and major cities on Friday.

There were 27 arrivals and 28 departures at the Chennai International Airport today. The first flight to Chennai was a flight from Hyderabad that touched down at 7.30 am, while the last flight to Chennai will arrive at 11.20 pm from New Delhi.

The first flight from Chennai which was bound for Port Blair departed from the Chennai International Airport at 5.40 am, while the last flight for the day will depart from Chennai at 10.35 pm for Kolkata.

Royapuram in Chennai crosses 6,900 cases

Royapuram (Zone 5) in Chennai continues to lead the tally in Chennai with 6,951 cases recorded in the Zone until 8 am on Friday. According to data released by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Royapuram has the highest number of cases while Manali (Zone 2) has the least number of cases in the city.

Here is the zonal-wise break-up of positive cases in Chennai as of 8 am on Friday:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 1787

Manali (Zone 2) – 726

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 1395

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 5717

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 6951

Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 3981

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 1859

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 5260

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 5534

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 5216

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 2058

Alandur (Zone 12) – 1149

Adyar (Zone 13) – 2922

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 928

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 984

TN reports 3,645 COVID-19 cases and 46 deaths

Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 3,645 new novel coronavirus cases, taking the state’s total to 74,622. The total cases include 144 returnees from other countries and states.

Forty-six deaths were reported over the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 957. Of the deceased cases, 44 persons had comorbidities. As many as 1,358 persons were discharged following treatment and there are still 32,305 active cases in the state.

A total of 1,956 cases were reported in Chennai, taking the tally to 49,690. As far as other districts are concerned, Chengalpattu (232), Madurai (190), Thiruvallur (177), Vellore (148) and Kancheepuram (90) reported the maximum number of COVID-19 cases.

As many as 32,317 samples were tested today, the state has tested 10,42,649 samples till date. So far, 2,66,360 persons have entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of transport and 3,009 of them have been tested positive.

