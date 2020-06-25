COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu: Iruttu Kadai halwa owner tests positive, ‘ends life’; state sees spike, with 3,509 cases

Hari Singh was found dead in the hospital where he had been undergoing treatment. Hari Singh was found dead in the hospital where he had been undergoing treatment.

Hari Singh, the owner of the popular ‘Iruttu Kadai’ halwa shop in Tirunelveli, allegedly died by suicide Thursday morning after being tested positive for Covid-19. He was 79.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Tirunelveli SP Deepak M Damor said Singh was admitted to a private nursing home in Palayamkottai on Tuesday. He received his RT-PCR test results Thursday morning confirming the infection.

The police official said Singh ended his life in the hospital by hanging himself with a sheet attached to a window. Further investigation is underway, he added.

Southern Railway introduces contactless ticket checking, thermal scanning

In a bid to combat the novel coronavirus, the Chennai division of Southern Railways has introduced an advanced technique to facilitate contactless access to passengers at railway stations. Automated Ticket Checking and Managing Access (ATMA) is the new system installed at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Central Railway Station.

This new system facilitates contactless verification of tickets, body temperatures, and face masks of passengers entering and exiting the station premises. As per a press release from the Southern Railways, the ATMA system is equipped with a web camera, affixed on the enquiry desk at the entry points. Passengers are directed to show their ticket along with identity proof which is captured by the camera, and the image displayed on the monitor for officials to check.

The system is also equipped with a thermal scanner-cum-camera, which picks up the image and body temperature of the passenger and displays it on the monitor. A passenger is allowed to board the train only after getting a green signal on the monitor.

62 flights at Chennai International Airport

A total of 62 flights plied between Chennai and major cities on Thursday.

There were 31 arrivals and 31 departures at the Chennai International Airport today. The first flight to Chennai was from Hyderabad, which touched down at 7.30 am, while the last flight will touch down at 11.20 pm from New Delhi.

The first flight out of Chennai, which was bound for Port Blair, departed at 5.05 am, while the last flight will depart at 10.35 pm for Kolkata.

Royapuram in Chennai crosses 6,800 cases

Royapuram (Zone 5) continues to lead the Covid-19 tally in Chennai, with 6,837 cases recorded until 8 am on Thursday. According to data released by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Royapuram has the highest number of cases while Manali (Zone 2) has the least number of cases in the city.

Here is the Zonal-wise break-up of positive cases in Chennai as of 8 am on Thursday:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 1755

Manali (Zone 2) – 718

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 1383

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 5531

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 6837

Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 3896

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 1741

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 4922

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 5316

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 4908

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 1957

Alandur (Zone 12) – 1124

Adyar (Zone 13) – 2777

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 916

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 894

State tally 70,977, with 3,509 new cases

Tamil Nadu recorded its highest spike till date with 3,509 fresh cases reported on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 70,977.

Among these, Chennai reported 1,834 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 47, 640. Tamil Nadu recorded 45 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 911. Forty two of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 30,064. Till date, 43,835 males, 27,122 females and 20 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 10,08,974 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 32,543 samples sent today.

The state discharged 2236 patients following treatment today, putting the total number of discharged patients at 39,999.

Besides Chennai, 191 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 98 in Kancheepuram, 170 in Thiruvallur, 10 each in Ariyalur and Nagapattinam, 29 in Coimbatore, 21 in Cuddalore, 15 in Dindigul, five each in Erode and Thiruvarur, 25 each in Kallakurichi and Sivagangai, 53 in Kanyakumari, three in Karur, 204 in Madurai, two in Nilgiris, eight in Perambalur, 140 in Ramanathapuram, 20 in Ranipet, 89 in Salem, 12 in Tenkasi, 22 in Thanjavur, 72 in Theni, 18 in Thirupathur, 55 in Thiruvannamalai, 24 in Thoothukudi, 11 in Tirunelveli, seven in Tiruppur, 27 in Trichy, 172 in Vellore, 40 in Villupuram, 28 in Virudhunagar and one each in Dharmapuri, Namakkal and Pudukottai districts.

