COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu: Protests in Thoothukudi over custodial deaths of shopkeepers; TN tally at 64, 603

More than 1,000 people of Sathankulam town in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district staged a dharna Tuesday over the death of two persons in police custody here. The deceased have been identified as Jayaraj (59) and his son Fenix Emmanuel (31). Two sub-inspectors have been suspended following the deaths.

According to the protesters and other local residents, Jayaraj along with Fenix ran a mobile shop named APJ in the town. On Friday, he closed his shop around 8.15 pm. Personnel from the Sathankulam police station, who were on patrol duty, reportedly pulled him up for running the store beyond the permitted time owing to coronavirus restrictions, and an argument took place.

State Chief Secretary issues directions to district collectors

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam Monday wrote to all the district collectors and monitoring officers requesting them to remain vigilant and take stringent measures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In a letter, Shanmugam said there was a sudden spurt in influenza like illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases due to the accumulated accidental spread. “In districts where there is a spurt in ILI/SARI cases, its geo-spartial spread in habitations or streets has to be studied to effectively contain the emerging clusters by imposing severe restrictions on movements.”

“The strategy of aggressive and focused testing should be followed to ensure early detection of COVID cases by conducting effective surveillance and fever camps. Collectors should analyse the source of positive cases on a daily basis to workout appropriate intervention strategies,” he wrote.

58 flights at Chennai International Airport

A total of 58 flights operated between Chennai and major cities on Tuesday. There were 29 arrivals and 29 departures at the Chennai International Airport today. The first flight to Chennai was a flight from Hyderabad which touched down in the city at 7.30 am, while the last flight to Chennai will touch down at 11.20 pm from New Delhi.

The first flight from Chennai which was bound for Port Blair departed from the Chennai International Airport at 5.05 am, while the last flight for today will depart from Chennai at 10.35 pm for Kolkata.

Cases cross 5,000 in three zones in Chennai

COVID-19 cases in Chennai have crossed 5,000 in three of the city’s 15 zones. According to data released by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Royapuram (Zone 5) leads the tally with 6,484 cases, followed by Tondiarpet (Zone 4) with 5,227 cases and Teynampet (Zone 9) with 5,110 cases. Kodambakkam (Zone 10) comes fourth with 4649 cases, followed by Anna Nagar (Zone 8) with 4,585 cases.

Here is the Zonal-wise break-up of positive cases in Chennai as of 8 am on Tuesday:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 1587

Manali (Zone 2) – 624

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 1191

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 5227

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 6484

Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 3628

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 1601

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 4585

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 5110

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 4649

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 1784

Alandur (Zone 12) – 965

Adyar (Zone 13) – 2531

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 884

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 808

State tally now 64,603 with 2,710 new cases

Tamil Nadu recorded 2,516 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state tally to 64,603.

Among these, Chennai reported 1,380 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 44,205. Tamil Nadu recorded 39 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 833. Thirty six of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

As of Tuesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu touched 28,428. Till date, 39,897 males, 24,686 females and 20 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 9,44,352 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 25,148 samples having been sent today.

The state discharged 1227 patients following treatment today, putting the total number of discharged patients at 35,339.

Besides Chennai, 146 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 59 in Kancheepuram, 156 in Thiruvallur, 12 each in Coimbatore and Perambalur, 29 each in Cuddalore and Ranipet, 11 each in Dharmapuri and Tenkasi, 44 in Dindigul, five each in Erode and Tirunelveli, 43 in Kallakurichi, nine each in Kanyakumari and Villupuram, three each in Karur and Krishnagiri, 137 in Madurai, two each in Nagapattinam and Pudukottai, 17 in Nilgiris, 22 in Ramanathapuram, seven in Salem, 20 in Sivagangai, 14 in Thanjavur, 48 in Theni, 114 in Thiruvannamalai, 10 in Thiruvarur, 38 in Thoothukudi, 41 in Trichy, 36 in Vellore, 26 in Virudhunagar and one each in Namakkal and Thirupathur districts.

