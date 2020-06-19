Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu: Four districts go under lockdown; Police deploy drones to monitor Chennai

The police have warned that strict action will be taken against violators and vehicles will be seized if citizens are found to be commuting without a valid reason. Express Photo The police have warned that strict action will be taken against violators and vehicles will be seized if citizens are found to be commuting without a valid reason. Express Photo

Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet districts went under a strict 12-day lockdown from Friday. The lockdown, which will end on June 30, was imposed in a bid to curb the rise in Covid-19 cases in the four districts.

In Chennai, 288 check points were set up by the Greater Chennai Police to carry out vehicle checks. Only those with a valid pass or ID card will be allowed to travel around the city during the lockdown.

The police have warned that strict action will be taken against violators and vehicles will be seized if citizens are found to be commuting without a valid reason.

Meat stalls, slaughter houses in Chennai to be closed

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) announced on Friday that all meat (chicken, mutton, beef and fish) stalls and slaughter houses in Chennai, which are operating under the GCC limits, will be closed until June 30. Earlier, four slaughter houses in Perambur, Villivakkam, Kallikuppam and Saidapet which had been approved by the GCC had been operating until Thursday. These slaughter houses will be closed as well.

64 flights at Chennai International Airport

A total of 64 flights plied between Chennai and major cities on Friday.

There were 32 arrivals and 32 departures at the Chennai International Airport today. The first flight to Chennai was a flight from Hyderabad which touched down in the city at 7.30 am, while the last flight to Chennai will touch down at 11.20 pm from New Delhi.

The first flight from Chennai which was bound for Port Blair departed from the Chennai International Airport at 5.40 am, while the last flight for today will depart from Chennai at 10.35 pm for Kolkata.

Royapuram tally crosses 5800

Royapuram (Zone 5) in Chennai continues to remain in the 5000 mark with 5828 cases recorded in the Zone until 8 am on Friday. According to data released by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Royapuram has the highest number of cases while Manali (Zone 2) has the least number of cases in the city.

Here is the Zonal-wise break-up of positive cases in Chennai as of 8 am on Friday:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 1370

Manali (Zone 2) – 525

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 999

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 4743

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 5828

Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 3244

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 1305

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 3820

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 4504

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 3959

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 1571

Alandur (Zone 12) – 781

Adyar (Zone 13) – 2144

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 729

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 707

Tamil Nadu reports 2,115 fresh Covid-19 cases and 41 more deaths

Tamil Nadu reported more than 2,000 Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day taking the tally to 54,449. The total number of cases on Friday included 40 returnees from other countries and states.

The number of active cases stood at 23,509.

As many as 1,630 persons were discharged following treatment taking the total number of recoveries to 30,271. The state’s death toll climbed to 666 after it reported 41 deaths on Friday. Among the deceased, 10 persons had no comorbidities.

After 1,322 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Chennai, the city’s tally rose to 38,327. A total of 27,537 samples were tested on Friday taking the total number of samples tested to 8,27,980.

Apart from the capital city, Vellore reported 103 cases, Chengalpattu reported 95 cases, Thiruvallur reported 85 cases. Namakkal and Perambalur districts which reported 84 and 145 cases on Thursday had zero cases today.

So far, 2,32,309 passengers have entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of transport and 2,428 have been reported positive.

