Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu: Chennai police to strictly implement lockdown; state tally now 52,334

With the 12-day lockdown set to begin in Chennai from Friday, the Greater Chennai Police issued a series of instructions for the city residents to follow during the period.

Barring hospitals, labs, ambulances, pharmacies, and funeral hearses, there are restrictions on other activities. Auto rickshaws, taxi cabs will not be allowed to run in the city except in case of emergency.

People are allowed to buy vegetables, groceries, and other essential items only from shops that are within a two-kilometer range from their residence. Shops will be allowed to function from 6 am till 2 pm.

On July 21 and July 28, there will be a complete lockdown without any relaxation. Apart from hospitals, milk supply vans, ambulance, pharmacies, funeral hearses, no other activities will be permitted.

Sub-Inspector in Chennai succumbs to Covid-19

A Sub-Inspector attached to the West Mambalam police station in Chennai became the first police personnel from the Tamil Nadu police force to succumb to Covid-19 on Wednesday.

S Balamurali, who had tested positive for Covid-19, had been admitted to the Government Super Specialty Hospital in Omandurar Estate, Chennai for treatment. Following a deterioration in his condition, he was shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Tuesday. The policeman breathed his last on Wednesday after his oxygen levels plummeted.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami condoled the death of the policeman and announced that one member of his family will be offered a government job based on their eligibility.

Thousands of state police who have been deployed during the lockdown have tested positive for the virus, with most of them having recovered following treatment.

66 flights at Chennai International Airport

A total of 66 flights plied between Chennai and major cities on Thursday.

There were 33 arrivals and 33 departures at the Chennai International Airport today. The first flight to Chennai was a flight from Hyderabad which touched down in the city at 7.30 am, while the last flight to Chennai will touch down at 11.20 pm from New Delhi.

The first flight from Chennai which was bound for Port Blair departed from the Chennai International Airport at 5.05 am, while the last flight for today will depart from Chennai at 10.35 pm for Kolkata.

Two more labs approved for Covid-19 testing

Two more labs in Tamil Nadu have been approved for Covid-19 testing in the state. Aarthi Scans and Labs in Vannarpet, Tirunelveli and Velammal Medical College Hospital and RI in Anuppanadi, Madurai were approved for testing on Thursday. With this, the number of labs for Covid-19 testing in the state has gone up to 81 (45 government and 36 private labs).

Royapuram tally highest in Chennai

Royapuram (Zone 5) in Chennai continues to remain in the 5,000 mark with 5626 cases recorded in the Zone until 8 am on Thursday. According to data released by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Royapuram has the highest number of cases while Manali (Zone 2) has the least number of cases in the city.

Here is the Zonal-wise break-up of positive cases in Chennai as of 8 am on Thursday:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 1324

Manali (Zone 2) – 503

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 955

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 4549

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 5626

Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 3160

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 1243

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 3626

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 4334

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 3801

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 1497

Alandur (Zone 12) – 736

Adyar (Zone 13) – 2069

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 684

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 677

State tally now 52,334 with 2141 new cases

Tamil Nadu recorded 2,141 positive cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 52,334.

Among these, Chennai reported 1373 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 37,070. Tamil Nadu recorded 49 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 625. At least 42 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

As of Thursday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu are 23,065. Till date, 32,241 males, 20,073 females and 20 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 8,00,443 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 26,736 samples having been sent today.

The state discharged 1017 patients following treatment today, putting the total number of discharged patients at 28,641.

Besides Chennai, 115 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 55 cases in Kancheepuram, 123 in Thiruvallur, three each in Ariyalur, Erode, Kallakurichi and Karur, 23 in Coimbatore, 17 in Cuddalore, two each in Dharmapuri and Dindigul, 19 in Kanyakumari, nine in Madurai, 10 in Nagapattinam, four each in Nilgiris, Thirupathur and Tiruppur, seven in Pudukottai, 28 in Ramanathapuram, 20 in Ranipet, 16 in Salem, 15 in Sivagangai, 34 in Tenkasi, 21 in Thanjavur, six in Theni, 27 each in Thiruvannamalai and Villupuram, eight in Thiruvarur, 26 in Thoothukudi, 30 in Tirunelveli, 14 in Trichy, 55 in Vellore and 13 in Virudhunagar districts.

