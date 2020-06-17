Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu: Highest single-day spike with 2,174 cases, tally crosses 50,000

Tamil Nadu recorded the highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases taking the state tally to 50,193. (PTI) Tamil Nadu recorded the highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases taking the state tally to 50,193. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu reported the highest single-day spike of 2,174 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the state tally to 50,193. The death toll rose to 576 in the state after 48 people died in the last 24 hours. Of the total cases, Chennai accounted for 1,276 cases taking its total tally to 35,556.

Apart from Chennai, 162 cases were from Chengalpattu, 90 were Thiruvallur, 68 from Ranipet, 63 were from Cuddalore, 61 from Kancheepuram, 50 were from Ramanathapuram.

Among the deceased, 10 had no comorbidities. As many as 40 were from Chennai, two each from Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu and one each from Thiruvallur, Dindugal, Villupuram, and Madurai. So far, 2,20,800 passengers have entered Tamil Nadu and 2,301 have tested positive

As many as 2,533 children under the age of 12 have tested positive for Covid-19. In the age group between 13-60, a total of 4,17,420 persons tested positive and 5,918 persons above 60 years have tested positive for coronavirus.

Cabs to ply to and from airport during lockdown

Authorities from the Chennai International Airport clarified that rental taxis and cabs operated by Ola and Uber will be allowed to transport passengers to and from the airport during the lockdown in Chennai between June 19 and June 30. The airport also clarified that flight services will continue to operate as usual during the lockdown.

64 flights at Chennai International Airport

A total of 64 flights plied between Chennai and major cities on Wednesday.

There were 32 arrivals and 32 departures at the Chennai International Airport today. The first flight to Chennai was a flight from Hyderabad which touched down in the city at 7.30 am, while the last flight to Chennai will touch down at 11.20 pm from New Delhi.

The first flight from Chennai which was bound for Port Blair departed from the Chennai International Airport at 5.40 am, while the last flight for today will depart from Chennai at 10.35 pm for Kolkata.

Chennai Corporation lists Covid-19 sample collection centres

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Wednesday released a list of COVID-19 sample collection centres which are operating under the civic body in the 15 zones of Chennai.

There are 30 centres and seven mobile teams which collect samples in the city.

Manali accounts for least cases in Chennai

Manali (Zone 2) in Chennai accounts for the least number of cases in the city with 483 cases recorded in the area until 8 am on Wednesday. According to data released by the GCC, Manali has the least number of cases, while Sholinganallur (Zone 15) comes a close second with 639 cases.

Here is the Zonal-wise break-up of positive cases in Chennai as of 8 am on Wednesday:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 1258

Manali (Zone 2) – 483

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 922

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 4370

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 5486

Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 3041

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 1190

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 3431

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 4143

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 3648

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 1444

Alandur (Zone 12) – 699

Adyar (Zone 13) – 1931

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 646

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 639

