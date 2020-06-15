COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu: Complete lockdown in 4 districts till June 30; hope it will be implemented properly, says Stalin

At a virtual press conference on Monday, DMK president M K Stalin commented on the government’s method of containing the pandemic in the State. At a virtual press conference on Monday, DMK president M K Stalin commented on the government’s method of containing the pandemic in the State.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy Monday announced complete lockdown in four districts – Chennai, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur – from June 19 to June 30 following a surge in Covid-19 cases

The decision was taken by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister after he chaired a review meeting with the expert committee of health professionals constituted by the government as well as with the Tamil Nadu Health department officials and other ministers.

Edappadi said under the National Disaster Act of 2005, the four districts, which are worst affected due to Covid-19, will go under a complete lockdown for a period of 12 days.

The CM also announced Rs. 1,000 cash support to all ration cardholders in these lockdown areas.

Extended lockdown alone can’t prevent spread of virus: Stalin

After EPS’ lockdown announcement, DMK chief M K Stalin criticised the decision. In a tweet, Stalin said, “The AIADMK government should come out of the belief that by implementing lockdown alone we can succeed the novel coronavirus. By doing more tests, contract tracing and necessary treatments alone we can prevent the spread of the virus.”

Stalin even took a jibe at EPS by saying that only two days earlier, EPS had said that news regarding a complete lockdown was a rumour but now, the Chief Minister has implemented it from June 19. “He does not know what is happening in his government. I hope that at least this lockdown will be implemented properly”, he added.

At a virtual press conference on Monday, Stalin commented on the government’s method of containing the pandemic in the State. Commenting on the the alleged under reporting of cases and deaths, Stalin said, “such attempts to suppress information and avoid transparency by elected officials can no longer be written off as a mere ‘error’”.

Stalin stated that the government had not taken any steps to grant monetary relief to ration card holders, despite the DMK’s suggestions and added that COVID-19 had increased in the state due to ‘panic buying by citizens following the abrupt lockdown announcements’.

Stalin also pointed out the government’s failure to contain the Koyambedu cluster and the reopening of TASMAC stores, both of which resulted in a large number of cases in the State.

60 flights at Chennai International Airport

A total of 60 flights plied between Chennai and major cities on Monday.

There were 30 arrivals and 30 departures at the Chennai International Airport today. The first flight to Chennai was a flight from Hyderabad which touched down in the city at 7.30 am, while the last flight to Chennai will touch down at 11.20 pm from New Delhi.

The first flight from Chennai which was bound for Port Blair departed from the Chennai International Airport at 5.40 am, while the last flight for today will depart from Chennai at 10.35 pm for Kolkata.

Royapuram tally crosses 5000 in Chennai

Royapuram (Zone 5) in Chennai continues to have the most number of cases in the city with 5216 cases recorded in the Zone until 8 am on Monday. According to data released by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Royapuram has the highest number of cases while Manali (Zone 2) has the least number of cases in the city.

Here is the Zonal-wise break-up of positive cases in Chennai as of 8 am on Monday:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 1171

Manali (Zone 2) – 448

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 854

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 4082

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 5216

Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 2922

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 1105

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 3150

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 3844

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 3409

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 1395

Alandur (Zone 12) – 624

Adyar (Zone 13) – 1809

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 594

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 586

Chennai tally crosses 30,000

Tamil Nadu recorded 1843 positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state tally to 46,504.

Among these, Chennai reported 1257 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 33,244. Tamil Nadu recorded 44 deaths on Monday, putting the state toll at 479. Thirty three of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

As of Monday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu touched 20,678. Till date, 28,652 males, 17,834 females and 18 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 7,29,002 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 18,403 samples having been sent today.

The state discharged 797 patients following treatment today, putting the total number of discharged patients at 25,344.

Besides Chennai, 120 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 40 cases in Kancheepuram, 50 in Thiruvallur, three in Coimbatore, 27 in Cuddalore, two each in Dindigul, Krishnagiri and Tiruppur, 12 each in Kallakurichi and Thanjavur, five in Kanyakumari, 33 each in Madurai and Thiruvannamalai, 10 each in Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur, three each in Nilgiris and Salem, 11 each in Pudukottai and Theni, 37 in Ranipet, nine in Sivagangai and Virudhunagar, eight each in Tenkasi and Trichy, 38 in Thoothukudi, 25 in Tirunelveli, 21 in Vellore, 13 in Villupuram and one each in Ariyalur, Karur and Thirupathur districts.

