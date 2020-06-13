Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu: Meetings, gatherings banned in Chennai till June 27; AIADMK MLA tests positive

The police circular said public gatherings had been banned to ensure social distancing. (Express Photo: Srinivas K) The police circular said public gatherings had been banned to ensure social distancing. (Express Photo: Srinivas K)

An AIADMK MLA on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 in Chennai, making him the second MLA from the state to test positive after the late DMK MLA J Anbazhagan.

K Palani, AIADMK MLA from Sriperumbudur, had a fever and was admitted to Miot Hospital in Chennai, where he later tested positive for COVID-19.

The family members of the MLA have also been tested.

Chennai has 360 containment zones

According to data available on the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) official Covid-19 website, 360 streets have been marked as containment zones in Chennai as of June 12.

READ | Chennai has 360 containment streets: List of localities

Royapuram (Zone 5) has 78 containment zones, given that it had recorded 4,821 positive cases until Saturday morning. Kodambakkam (Zone 10) is the second highest with 73 containment zones. Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) has just one containment zone. Anna Nagar (Zone 8) has no containment zones.

No gatherings, demonstrations in Chennai till June 27

Chennai Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan issued a circular on Friday prohibiting all assemblies, processions, fasts, meetings etc from 4 pm on June 12 till 4 pm on June 27. The circular said the decision had been made to ensure social distancing .

The commissioner added that the prohibition does not apply to processions approved by the CoP, religious processions held in places of worship, sports processions and assemblies, wedding processions, funeral processions, meetings held under a statutory authority, meetings exempted by the state government and meeting held under the state or central government.

GREATER CHENNAI POLICE COMMISSIONER’S MESSAGE : pic.twitter.com/4NZubyspAN — ChennaiTrafficAlert (@CCTPolice_Alert) June 13, 2020

One more lab approved for Covid-19 testing

One more lab in Tamil Nadu, Anderson Diagnostics and Labs in Chennai, was approved for testing in the state on Saturday. With this, the number of labs for Covid-19 testing in the state has gone up to 79 (45 government and 34 private labs).

Chennai Aquatic Quarantine Facility quarantines US shrimps

Chennai-based Aquatic Quarantine Facility (AQF) has successfully quarantined 3,600 whiteleg shrimps from Hawaii, USA, at a time when the world is reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic.

The marine species landed in the city on June 4 through a chartered flight arranged by six hatchery operators.

READ | Chennai-based facility successfully quarantines US shrimps

The shrimps were quarantined for five days with 97.12 per cent of survival before being handed over to the hatchery operators, the Marine Products Exports Development Authority (MPEDA) said in a statement here on Friday.

58 flights at Chennai International Airport

A total of 58 flights plied between Chennai and major cities on Saturday.

There were 29 arrivals and 29 departures at the Chennai International Airport today. The first flight to Chennai was from Hyderabad, which touched down in the city at 7.30 am, while the last flight will touch down at 11.20 pm from New Delhi.

The first flight from Chennai, which was bound for Port Blair, departed at 5.40 am, while the last flight for today will depart at 10.35 pm for Kolkata.

Chennai Commissioner distributes face masks

Chennai Commissioner of Police A K Viswanathan on Friday distributed face masks to residents living along the North sea shore in Chennai. According to a tweet by the Greater Chennai Traffic Police on Saturday, the CoP had distributed 300 face masks to residents living on the platforms of Rajaji Salai and NSC Bose Road.

Chennai Corporation details roles of Divisional Health Officers

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Saturday briefed citizens about the roles of Divisional Health Officers (DHOs), medical officers who have been assigned to each of the city’s 200 wards to provide assistance in Covid-19 relief work.

According to a circular signed by Corporation Commissioner G Prakash, the roles of the DHOs will be to coordinate fever surveillance with the Assistant Engineer of the division, conduct fever camps, coordinate with the Sanitary Inspector for contact tracing, follow up on those who are under home quarantine or in isolation, and provide assistance to the aged and vulnerable people.

State tally at 42,687, with 1,989 new cases

Tamil Nadu recorded 1,989 cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, bringing the state tally to 42,687.

Among these, Chennai reported 1,487 cases, taking the city’s total to 30,444. Tamil Nadu recorded 30 deaths on Friday, putting the state toll at 397. Twenty three of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

As of Friday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu touched 18,878. Till date, 26,350 males, 16,320 females and 17 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 6,91,817 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 17,911 samples having been sent today.

The state discharged 1,362 patients following treatment today, putting the total number of discharged patients at 23,409.

Besides Chennai, 136 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 22 cases in Kancheepuram, 78 in Thiruvallur, 12 in Cuddalore, two each in Dharmapuri, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Ranipet, Thirupathur and Virudhunagar, nine in Dindigul, 11 each in Kallakurichi and Kanyakumari, five each in Karur and Salem, 15 each in Madurai and Thiruvarur, 13 each in Sivagangai and Vellore, Villupuram, three in Tenkasi, 10 in Thanjavur, 50 in Thiruvannamalai, 30 in Thoothukudi, 18 in Tirunelveli, six in Trichy and one each in Ariyalur districts.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd