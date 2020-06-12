Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu: CM dispels extended lockdown rumours; Mobile dispensaries to conduct tests in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (File) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (File)

With rumours of an extended lockdown in Chennai doing the rounds, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami Friday dispelled the rumours and said that no decision had been taken to extend the lockdown in the capital city, which recorded 1,479 cases on Friday.

Addressing the media and later tweeting the same, the CM said that information pertaining to a lockdown extension was being relayed in his name to people. “This news is completely false. No one needs to believe these rumours. Legal action will be taken against those who spread such false information0″, tweeted EPS.

எனது பெயரில் ஊரடங்கு நீடிக்க வாய்ப்புள்ளதாக சில தவறான செய்திகள் சமூக வலைதளங்களில் வெளியிடப்பட்டுள்ளன. இந்த செய்தி முற்றிலும் தவறானதாகும். இந்த வதந்திகளை யாரும் நம்ப வேண்டாம். இத்தகைய தவறான செய்திகள் வெளியிடுவோர் மீது சட்டப்படி நடவடிக்கை எடுக்கப்படும். — Edappadi K Palaniswami (@CMOTamilNadu) June 12, 2020

J Radhakrishnan appointed new state health secretary

As coronavirus cases rise in Tamil Nadu, the state government on Friday transferred Health Secretary Beela Rajesh. J Radhakrishnan, principal secretary and commissioner of revenue administration, was appointed as the new health secretary of the state.

Radhakrishnan had served as the health secretary from 2012 till 2018. He was appointed as the special nodal officer for the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to head the fight against coronavirus in the state.

A top official in the state government aware of the development said there was “nothing amiss, nothing controversial” about the transfer. “She had done a good job. She is transferred to the commercial taxes and registration department, which is considered as a premium post,” the official said.

Mobile dispensaries to carry out Covid-19 tests in Chennai

In a bid to help provide ease of access for Covid-19 testing, mobile dispensaries will be deployed across Chennai from Saturday to conduct tests. A total of 173 ambulances will be deployed across the city’s 15 zones for the tests. Those exhibiting symptoms of the virus will be provided treatment in ambulance-like mobile hospitals.

One more lab approved for Covid-19

One more lab in Tamil Nadu, Government Hospital of Thoracic Medicine in Chennai was approved for testing in the state on Friday. With this, the number of labs for Covid-19 testing in the state has gone up to 78 (45 government and 33 private labs).

58 flights at Chennai International Airport

A total of 58 flights plied between Chennai and major cities on Friday.

There were 29 arrivals and 29 departures at the Chennai International Airport today. The first flight to Chennai was a flight from Hyderabad which touched down in the city at 7.30 am, while the last flight to Chennai will touch down at 11.20 pm from New Delhi.

The first flight from Chennai which was bound for Port Blair departed from the Chennai International Airport at 5.40 am, while the last flight for today will depart from Chennai at 10.35 pm for Kolkata.

State tally crosses 40,000 with 1,982 new cases

Tamil Nadu recorded 1,982 positive cases of Covid-19 on Friday, bringing the state tally to 40,698. The state recorded 18 deaths on Friday, putting the state toll at 367. At least 17 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

Chennai reported 1,479 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 28,924.

As of Friday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu touched 18,281. Till date, 25,167 males, 15,514 females and 17 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 6,73,906 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 18,231 samples having been sent today.

The state discharged 1342 patients following treatment today, putting the total number of discharged patients at 22,047.

Besides Chennai, 128 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 26 cases in Kancheepuram, 92 in Thiruvallur, four each in Ariyalur, Ranipet and Tenkasi, six each in Coimbatore, Kanyakumari, Thiruvarur and Pudukottai, eight each in Cuddalore and Nagapattinam, three each in Dharmapuri and Theni, two each in Dindigul and Namakkal, 17 in Kallakurichi, 31 in Madurai, five each in Ramanathapuram and Vellore, 12 in Sivagangai, seven each in Thanjavur, Trichy and Virudhunagar, 22 in Thiruvannamalai, 18 in Thoothukudi, 15 in Tirunelveli, 16 in Villupuram and one each in Karur and Perambalur districts.

