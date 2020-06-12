COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu: Those tested in Chennai to be quarantined with family; name changes raise eyebrows

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu was 17,659. (Photo: PTI) As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu was 17,659. (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu recorded 1,875 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 38,716. Among these, Chennai reported 1,407 positive cases, with the city’s total now 27,398.

Tamil Nadu recorded 23 deaths on Wednesday, putting the state toll at 349. Twenty of them had succumbed due to co-morbidities.

On Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu touched 17,659. Till date, 23,981 men, 14,718 women and 17 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 6,55,675 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 15,546 samples sent today.

The state discharged 1,372 patients following treatment today, putting the total number of discharged patients at 20,705.

Besides Chennai, 127 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 19 cases each in Kancheepuram and Cuddalore, 72 in Thiruvallur, three each in Ariyalur, Coimbatore, Kanyakumari, Theni and Tirunelveli, 11 in Dindigul, four each in Kallakurichi and Thirupathur, 20 each in Madurai and Thiruvannamalai, 16 each in Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur, 10 each in Ramanathapuram, Salem and Trichy, 26 in Ranipet, seven each in Sivagangai and Villupuram, five in Tenkasi, eight in Thanjavur, six in Thoothukudi, 12 in Vellore, two each in Perambalur, Pudukottai and Virudhunagar and one each in Dharmapuri and Namakkal districts.

Localities’ names changed, netizens urge government to focus on COVID-19

The Tamil Nadu government Wednesday issued a notification to change the English spellings of at least 1,018 places within the state as per the their Tamil pronunciations and spellings.

The change in the spellings has, however, led to mixed reactions among netizens.

While some were happy with the change, others pointed out that the government should instead focus on COVID-19 relief work.

46 flights at Chennai International Airport

A total of 46 flights plied between Chennai and major cities on Thursday.

There were 23 arrivals and 23 departures at the Chennai International Airport today. The first flight to Chennai was from Hyderabad, which touched down at 7.30 am, while the last will touch down at 11.20 pm from New Delhi.

The first flight from Chennai, which was bound for New Delhi-Port Blair, departed at 5.05 am, while the last flight for today took-off at 8.10 pm for Thiruchirapalli.

Individuals to be quarantined with family after testing for COVID-19

Following a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Chennai, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner G Prakash announced on Thursday that individuals who get tested for the infection will have to be compulsorily quarantined for 14 days along with their families.

Chennai Corporation releases mental health control room number

The GCC has released the phone number of its Covid Care and Mental Health control room, to help individuals clarify any COVID-19-related queries. Additionally, the GCC has released the numbers of control centres in each of the 15 zones across Chennai.

Dear Chennaites, Get in touch with GCC using the following platforms for all your COVID-19 related queries..#Covid19Chennai#GCC #HereToServe #ChennaiCorporation pic.twitter.com/fnBzQKQgpS — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) June 11, 2020

Manali continues to have the least number of cases in Chennai

Manali (Zone 2) continues to have the least number of cases in Chennai, with 383 cases until 8 am on Thursday. According to data released by the GCC, Manali has the least number of cases, while Sholinganallur (Zone 15) comes a close second with 469 cases.

Here is the Zonal-wise break-up of positive cases in Chennai as of 8 am on Thursday:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 972

Manali (Zone 2) – 383

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 724

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 3405

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 4405

Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 2456

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 901

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 2362

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 3069

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 2805

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 1170

Alandur (Zone 12) – 521

Adyar (Zone 13) – 1481

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 481

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 469

