Tamil Nadu: DMK leader J Anbazhagan dies of Covid-19; Chennai cases rises to 25,937

Anbazhagan died on his 62nd birthday. Anbazhagan died on his 62nd birthday.

One of DMK’s tallest leaders in the Chennai region, J Anbazhagan died Wednesday morning at a local hospital weeks after he tested positive for Covid-19. His condition had been critical and he was on ventilator support. Anbazhagan died on his 62nd birthday.

READ | J Anbazhagan, a powerful leader of the DMK, dies of Covid-19

Anbazhagan was taken to Dr. Rela Institute & Medical Centre with severe acute respiratory distress. Although he initially managed with oxygen therapy using a face-mask, he was put on ventilator support as his respiratory distress worsened and his condition remained unchanged.

Four members of a family scramble for treatment in Chennai

Four members of a family in Chennai who tested Covid-19 positive are having to run from pillar for the past few days to get treatment for the infection.

The family’s elderly couple — 84-year-old male and 67-year-old female – was refused admission by a private hospital even as it took in two younger family members, a 40-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man.

Two other members of the family who are having fever are currently isolated at home.

The hospital agreed to provide treatment for two family members except for the elderly couple. The hospital had claimed they cannot provide treatment for old patients who are critical.

Though there are enough beds in government hospitals, they lack ventilators. The government hospital in Chengalpet had told the family members to look for private hospitals to provide further treatment for the elderly man.

50 flights at Chennai International Airport

A total of 50 flights plied between Chennai and major cities on Wednesday. There were 25 arrivals and 25 departures at the Chennai International Airport today. The first flight to Chennai was a flight from Hyderabad which touched down in the city at 7.30 am, while the last flight to Chennai will touch down at 11.20 pm from New Delhi.

The first flight from Chennai which was bound for New Delhi departed from the Chennai International Airport at 6.55 am, while the last flight for today departed from Chennai at 9.30 pm for New Delhi.

Chennai corporation releases zonal-wise contacts for Covid-19 queries

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Wednesday released a list of contact number of the Covid care control rooms in all 15 zones of Chennai. Citizens can dial the numbers to clarify any Covid-19-related queries.

Here’s the list of Greater Chennai Corporation Zonal level contact numbers for any COVID-19 related queries.#Covid19Chennai#GCC #ChennaiCorporation pic.twitter.com/UHy4ugNx6J — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) June 10, 2020

Manali has the least number of cases in Chennai

Manali (Zone 2) in Chennai has recorded the least number of cases in the city with 362 cases until 8 am on Thursday. According to data released by the GCC, Manali has the least number of cases, while Alandur (Zone 12) comes a close second with 483 cases.

Here is the Zonal-wise break-up of positive cases in Chennai as of 8 am on Friday:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 934

Manali (Zone 2) – 362

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 682

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 3192

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 4192

Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 2351

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 848

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 2178

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 2846

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 2656

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 1136

Alandur (Zone 12) – 483

Adyar (Zone 13) – 1411

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 450

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 435

State tally at 36,841 with 1927 new cases

Tamil Nadu recorded 1927 positive cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state tally to 36,841.

Among these, Chennai reported 1392 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 25,937. Tamil Nadu recorded 19 deaths on Wednesday, putting the state toll at 326. Fifteen of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

As of Thursday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu touched 17,179. Till date, 22,828 males, 13,996 females and 17 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 6,38,846 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 17,675 samples having been sent today.

The state discharged 1008 patients following treatment today, putting the total number of discharged patients at 19,333.

Besides Chennai, 182 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 33 cases each in Kancheepuram, 105 in Thiruvallur, 25 each in Ranipet and Thiruvannamalai, 24 in Thoothukudi, 14 in Thiruvarur, 12 in Trichy, 11 in Vellore, seven each in Cuddalore, Tirunelveli and Villupuram, four each in Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Nagapattinam and Namakkal, three in Dindigul, 10 each in Kanyakumari and Madurai, five each in Pudukottai and Virudhunagar, eight in Ramanathapuram, two each in Salem, Sivagangai and Thanjavur, nine in Theni and one each in Coimbatore, Erode and Krishnagiri districts.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd