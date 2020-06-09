Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu: Rajinikanth urges fans to stay safe; Class 10, 11 public examinations cancelled

Appreciating the efforts of the RMM functionaries, who had done several welfare activities for the needy in the crunch situation, Rajinikanth said they should wear masks and follow social distancing to ward off COVID-19. Appreciating the efforts of the RMM functionaries, who had done several welfare activities for the needy in the crunch situation, Rajinikanth said they should wear masks and follow social distancing to ward off COVID-19.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced Tuesday that public examinations for Class 10 students and Class 11, which had been postponed in the state, have been cancelled in light of the lockdown which was imposed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Chief Minister further announced that students will be awarded 80 per cent of the marks based on their quarterly and half-yearly examinations, while the remaining 20 per cent will be awarded based on their attendance.

He added that the students will be promoted without writing the examinations and that a decision regarding Class 12 public examinations will be announced at a later date.

Puducherry has also cancelled public examinations for Class 10 students.

Can you give an undertaking that no student will get infection? HC asks govt

The Madras High Court on Monday said it was prima facie convinced to restrain the Tamil Nadu government from conducting Class 10 exams and asked if the state “could give an undertaking that no student will get Covid-19 infection”.

“We cannot allow the state to put the lives of more than 9 lakh students at stake. This is not like opening Tasmac shops during lockdown,” said the division bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and R Suresh Kumar.

The court was hearing a plea moved by the Tamil Nadu High and Higher Secondary School Graduate Teachers Association against the government’s plan to conduct exams this month.

If health is lost, life is lost, says actor Rajinikanth

Actor Rajinikanth Tuesday told his fans to stay safe and take care of their family in the crisis situation. In a letter to the members of Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM), a precursor to the proposed political outfit, he said that even the superpowers of the globe are hit hard by the pandemic and hence the impact of the virus will be felt in the coming days.

Appreciating the efforts of the RMM functionaries, who had conducted several welfare activities for the needy, Rajinikanth said they should wear masks and follow social distancing to ward off Covid-19.

“You have to satisfy all the requirements of your family members, that is your priority. Under any given circumstances, don’t forget to follow social distancing and wear masks. If health is lost, life is lost,” he said.

42 flights at Chennai International Airport

A total of 42 flights plied between Chennai and major cities on Tuesday.

There were 21 arrivals and 21 departures at the Chennai International Airport today. The first flight to Chennai was a flight from Hyderabad which touched down in the city at 7.30 am, while the last flight to Chennai will touch down at 11.20 pm from New Delhi.

The first flight from Chennai, which was bound for Port Blair, departed from the Chennai International Airport at 5.05 am, while the last flight for today will depart from Chennai at 8.10 pm for Thiruchirapalli.

Chennai corporation launches app for free video consultations

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Tuesday launched Vidmed, an app for medical consultations over video, free of charge. The app connects patients with doctors and provides access to virtual treatment without coming in contact with other individuals as opposed to consultations in person.

The app is available only for Android users for now.

Get your doubts cleared about COVID-19, and get medical consultation from your homes through video calls with using Greater Chennai Corporation’s “GCC Vidmed app”. Download link : https://t.co/TNozYjWwFm pic.twitter.com/5BIAFPfxsV — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) June 9, 2020

Southern Railway to introduce three intercity trains from June 12

In a bid to restore normalcy in the state, southern railway has introduced three intercity city trains from June 12. The reservation for these special trains will begin from Wednesday (June 10).

As per the press release, the trains would be operated daily. Two special trains will be operated on the Tiruchirapalli and Chengalpattu route. One train will operate via mainline with stops at Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruppadirippuliyur, Villupuram Junction and Melmaruvathur, while the other one will operate via chord-line with stops at Ariyalur, Villupuram Junction and Melmaruvathur.

Apart from this, a special train will be in service from Arakonam to Coimbatore with stops at Katpadi, Jolapetai, Salem, Erode Junction, and Tirupur.

The Tiruchirapalli-Chengalpet superfast special will leave at 7 am and reach Chengalpet at 11.30 pm. On the return journey, it will leave Chengalpet at 4.45 pm and reach Tiruchirapalli at 9.05 pm

The Chengalpattu-Tiruchirapalli special will leave at 6 pm and reach Chengalpattu at 12.40 am. From Chengalpattu the train will leave at 2 pm and reach Tiruchirapalli at 8.10 pm.

The Arakonam-Coimbatore super fast Intercity special will leave Arakonam at 7 am and reach Coimbatore at 2.05 pm. On the return journey, the train will leave Coimbatore at 3.15 pm and reach Arakonam at 10 pm.

Tamil Nadu goes past 34,000 cases, toll reaches 307

With 1,685 fresh Covid-19 cases, Tamil Nadu breached the 34,000 mark on Tuesday. Chennai recorded its biggest single-day spike with 1,242 cases. With 21 deaths on Tuesday, the toll rose to 307 in the state.

A total of 798 persons were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 18,325. Apart from Chennai, most cases were reported in Chengalpet (158), Thiruvallur (90), Kancheepuram (32), etc.

So far, 6,21,171 samples have been tested including today’s tally of 13,219.

The total number of cases on Tuesday included 36 returnees from other countries and states. Under the age of 12, so far 1,839 children have tested positive for Covid-19. In the age group between 13 to 60 years, a total of 29,260,17 persons have tested positive while at least 3,815 people above 60 years have tested positive.

