Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu: Stores re-open in Chennai; CM requests Modi to not resume air, rail services

A tea seller in Chennai wears a mask while a sanitiser bottle has been placed on the counter, in adherence to the guidelines laid down by the Tamil Nadu government. Express Photo A tea seller in Chennai wears a mask while a sanitiser bottle has been placed on the counter, in adherence to the guidelines laid down by the Tamil Nadu government. Express Photo

With the Tamil Nadu government easing restrictions in red zone Chennai, tea stalls, cloth stores, bakeries, hotels, hardware stores and stand-alone stores re-opened in the city amid the lockdown on Monday. According to a circular issued by the government, the stores can function between 6 am and 7 pm.

READ | Chennai: Some stores open, residents step out to shop after 8 weeks

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday had given nod for 34 kinds of stand-alone shops (in non-containment areas) to function from Monday, with certain restrictions. Saloon, spas, and beauty parlours are not in the list.

All the stores have been instructed to ensure that social distancing is being followed, maintain hygiene and disinfect the premises thoroughly atleast five times a day.

EPS requests Modi to not commence air and train services

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to permit the operation of regular air and train services in the state till May 31. According to a release by the Tamil Nadu government, in the video conference meeting with PM Modi, Edappadi said effective medical treatment in Tamil Nadu has ensured that the death rate is only 0.67 per cent and the discharge rate is 27 per cent.

“I request you not to begin regular air services till 31.5.2020. We know from Press that regular train service to Chennai and from Chennai will commence from May 12. As the positive cases in Chennai are showing an increasing trend, don’t permit train service up to 31.5.2020, in my state”, Edappadi said.

He added that an additional borrowing of 33 per cent above the permitted level for the fiscal year 2019-20, may be allowed for 2020-21 and the pending GST compensation amount may be released now for Tamil Nadu. EPS requested an ad-hoc grant of Rs 1,000 crore from NDRF immediately to procure medical, protective materials and for the movement of migrant labourers, the cost which has been borne entirely by the state government. Also, he said CMR (Custom Milled Rice) subsidy of Rs. 1,321 crore may be released earlier to facilitate paddy procurement.

The Tamil Nadu CM added that the state has a large number of MSME units with many labourers. “I request that the annual credit plan target for lending to MSME’s in Tamil Nadu should be enhanced to Rs.1,25,000 crore for 2020-21. A credit re-structuring package may also be provided so that they do not have repayment obligations till December 31,” Edappadi said. He also requested Modi to announce a relief package to ease the immediate burden on the power sector, which will help distressed discoms.

Chennai Corporation provides kits for relief centre inmates

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is providing ‘farewell kits’ for all those people who are housed at GCC relief centres in Chennai. The centres were set up during the pandemic to provide shelter to people from other states who were stranded in Chennai during the lockdown. With the Indian Railways opening up and out-of-towners making their way back home, the kits are being provided to help them in their return journey.

Chennai police take part in farewell ceremony for COVID-19 recovered patients

The Chennai police tweeted Monday about a farewell ceremony for COVID-19 recovered patients who had been isolated at Loyola College. The ceremony, which was conducted in the college premises on May 8, was attended by the Commissioner of Police A K Viswanathan, East Zone Deputy Commissioner R Sudhakar and Thiruvallikeni Assistant Commissioner G Dharmarajan.

798 cases in TN, 6 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 798 positive cases Monday, while 92 patients were discharged after treatment, bringing the state tally to 5895. Six deaths were recorded today, putting the state toll at 53.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd