COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu: SC stays order against opening of TASMACS; Govt offices to operate with 50 per cent workforce from May 18

The Supreme Court Friday stayed the Madras High Court’s order directing the Tamil Nadu government to close liquor vends belonging to Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) in the state amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The High Court had issued the order following huge gatherings and social distancing violations outside the stores during the lockdown last week. The state government had moved the apex court, stating that the closure of TASMACS will lead to huge losses in revenue and halting of commercial activities.

Following the SC order, the state government declared that all TASMACS will be open between 10 am and 5 pm from Friday across the state except in Chennai, Tiruvallur, malls across the state and containment zones. Customers will have to wear masks and follow social distancing norms while visiting the outlets.

Government offices to function with 50 per cent workforce from May 18

The Tamil Nadu government announced on Thursday that all government offices will function with 50 per cent of the workforce from May 18. According to a circular issued by the government, the workforce will be halved to ensure social distancing and continue regular functioning of the offices.

Further, the government has directed to bring in a six-day working system, including Saturdays, to compensate for the hours lost since the beginning of the lockdown. The workforce will be divided into two batches, with each batch working for two consecutive days on a rotational basis, while all Group A officers and the Heads of various offices will be required to report to work on all days.

Corporation to award compensation to local body workers

Tamil Nadu Minister for Municipal Administration, Rural Development and Implementation of Special Programme, S P Velumani announced on Thursday that the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will be awarding a compensation of Rs. 2 lakh for 34 workers involved in disease-control work on compassionate grounds.

Local body workers who are affected by COVID-19 will be given compensation from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

799 industries loaned Rs 2 crores till date: CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced Thursday that 799 MSMEs in the state have been loaned Rs. 2 crore till date to help them tide over the pandemic. EPS had announced on March 31 that Rs. 200 crore had been allocated as loan to MSMEs across Tamil Nadu to help them tide over losses incurred due to the lockdown.

484 new cases, 5 deaths reported in state

Tamil Nadu reported 434 new cases on Thursday, taking the state’s total number of cases to 10108. Out of these, 309 cases were reported from State capital Chennai, taking the city’s total to 5946. 359 patients were discharged following treatment today, while five deaths were reported, putting the state toll at 71.

According to data released by the State, 8812 cases in Tamil Nadu have been reported in the 13 to 60 years age group, while 583 cases have been reported among persons aged below 13 years and 713 cases among those aged over 60 years.

