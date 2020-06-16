scorecardresearch
Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu: Rs 1,000 in relief for ration rice, differently-abled card holders; state tally at 48,000

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced on Tuesday that all ration rice card holders in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet districts will receive a monetary relief of Rs. 1000 amid the lockdown.

Written by Janardhan Koushik , Shivani Ramakrishnan | Chennai | Updated: June 16, 2020 8:51:26 pm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced Tuesday that all rice-drawing ration card holders in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet districts will receive a monetary relief of Rs 1,000 amid the lockdown.

The CM on Monday had announced a complete lockdown in the four districts from June 19 to June 30 following a surge in Covid-19 cases in these areas. CM Palaniswami also announced a monetary relief of Rs 1,000 for all differently-abled card holders in the state amid the pandemic.

62 flights at Chennai International Airport

A total of 62 flights plied between Chennai and major cities on Tuesday. There were 31 arrivals and 31 departures at the Chennai International Airport today. The first flight to Chennai was a flight from Hyderabad which touched down in the city at 7.30 am, while the last flight to Chennai will touch down at 11.20 pm from New Delhi.

The first flight from Chennai, which was bound for Port, Blair departed from the Chennai International Airport at 5.05 am, while the last flight for today will depart from Chennai at 10.35 pm for Kolkata.

Chennai corporation conducts fever clinics in Chennai

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) conducted fever clinics in Chennai on Tuesday. According to a tweet by the GCC, 18,984 individuals attended 325 camps which had been set up across the city’s 15 zones. Around 554 Influenza-like Illness (ILL) patients were identified and tested for COVID-19.

The highest number of clinics were set up in Royapuram (Zone 5), which has recorded over 5,000 cases in Chennai.

Covid-19 count breaches 48,000-mark in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday breached the 48000-mark after 1,515 people tested positive for Covid-19. The total cases included 61 returnees from other countries and states. Over 900 cases reported in Chennai today, taking the tally to 34,245. The toll rose to 528 in the state, including 49 deaths on Tuesday. As many as 1,438 persons got discharged today and there are still 20,706 cases active in the state.

Apart from Chennai, 88 Covid-19 cases were reported in Chengalpet, 64 in Tiruvannamalai, 60 in Ranipet, 52 in Tiruvallur, and 46 in Kancheepuram. As many as six districts – Erode, Karur, Krishnagiri, Nilgiris, Pudukkotai, and Tirupathur reported zero Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.

So far, 2,15,443 passengers have reached Tamil Nadu through various modes of travel, and 2,221 have tested positive.

