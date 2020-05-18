Tamil Nadu & Puducherry lockdown guidelines: Relaxations in 25 districts, liquor shops to reopen

Tamil Nadu reported 536 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,760. (Express Photo: Srinivas) Tamil Nadu reported 536 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,760. (Express Photo: Srinivas)

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry lockdown guidelines: With the extension of the state-wide lockdown until May 31, the Tamil Nadu government has relaxed restrictions and decided to resume public transport in 25 districts across the state where the number of COVID-19 cases have dropped significantly.

In a statement, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced few relaxations for 25 districts which include Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Namakkal, Karur, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Thenkasi, Kanniyakumari, Theni, Madurai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Dindigul, Pudukottai, Trichy, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Vellore, and Nilgris. Bus services within the district will resume from Monday and there will be no requirement of a TN e-pass.

However, there have been no relaxations in restrictions across containment zones in Chennai and districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpet, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Ranipet, Tirupathur, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Ariyalur, and Perambalur. Movement of people across the state has been restricted between 7 pm and 7 am except for emergencies.

The Tamil Nadu government also extended the operational hours of TASMAC liquor outlets in the state on Monday. The shops, which were allowed to function between 10 am and 5 pm after re-opening on Saturday can now operate till 7 pm.

Puducherry allows reopening of liquor shops

The Puducherry government meanwhile announced that it will extend the lockdown in the union territory till May 31 as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs to curb the spread of COVID-19. During a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, the government decided to reopen liquor shops from Tuesday. The shops will operate between 7 am and 7 pm. The government also said that social distancing and other safety norms have to be followed in all liquor shops. Bars attached to restaurants are not permitted to function.

Despite challenges, Tamil Nadu has managed to maintain a low death rate, says Health minister

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said Monday dealing with COVID-19 and its after-effects has been a story of many challenges in Tamil Nadu even as the state, with its robust public health system, has been able to maintain one of the lowest death rates. Tamil Nadu recorded 11,224 COVID-19 cases till Sunday, the largest number after Maharashtra. However, the state’s death rate of .67 is lower than that of Maharashtra, Gujarat and several larger states, Vijayabaskar pointed out.

Even as the lockdown was extended and Tamil Nadu announced some more easing of norms, Vijayabaskar said the health sector has geared up to resume hospital operations.

Tamil migrant workers from Delhi quarantined

Over 750 migrant workers from Tamil Nadu who had returned from New Delhi through the Shramik Special train were welcomed to the city by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Saturday. The GCC announced on Monday that the workers will be institutionally quarantined for 14 days before returning to their homes. The passengers were thermally screened and their belongings sanitised before shifting them to quarantine centres.

Shramik Special trains depart for Bihar, Chattisgarh

Two Shramik Special trains, carrying thousands of migrants departed for Bihar and Chattisgarh on Monday. One train, bound for Bihar departed from Coimbatore at 2 pm, while the other train bound for Chattisgarh departed from Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M G Ramachandran Chennai Central station at 3.30 pm. All the passengers were thermally screened before boarding the trains.

Salons outside Corporation, Municipality and Town Panchayat limits to reopen

The Tamil Nadu government also announced that salons that do not fall under the limits of Corporation, Municipality, and Town Panchayat will reopen in the state from Tuesday. Barbers are instructed to wear masks and follow other social distancing norms. Customers have also been directed to wear masks. Shops have to be kept clean by spraying disinfectants five times a day.

State total at 11,760 with 536 new cases on Monday

Tamil Nadu reported 536 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the state tally to 11,760. Forty-six persons who returned from Maharashtra tested positive, while 234 people were discharged. Three deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu today, taking the state toll to 81. There are 7,270 active cases in the state.

In Chennai, 364 people positive on Monday. Till date, the capital city of Tamil Nadu has reported 7117 positive cases.

On Monday, 11,121 samples were tested and 3, 37,841 have been tested so far — 709 children under the age of 12 have tested positive. In the age group between 13 to 60 years, 1,01,803 cases were reported positive. Also, 871 people above 60 years have tested positive.

In Chennai and Trichy airport, 1,961 passengers have been screened and 13 have tested positive. Similarly, at the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M G Ramachandran Chennai Central Railway Station and Tirunelveli Railway Station, 2,661 passengers have been tested and two people have tested positive.

