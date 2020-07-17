Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu: Poet Manushyaputhiran tests positive; state reports 4,538 fresh cases, 79 deaths

Tamil Nadu reported 4,538 fresh Covid-19 cases and 79 deaths Friday, taking its total count to 1,60,907 and deaths to 2,315. Of the total cases, Chennai recorded 1243 cases, marginally higher than what the city had been reporting in the past few days. So far, 83,377 cases has been reported in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

A total of 18,31,304 samples have been tested till date, including today’s tally of 48,669. As many as 1,10,807 persons have recovered and there are still 47,782 active cases in the state.

In the southern region, Madurai continued to witness more number of cases. On Friday, the city added another 263 fresh cases; its tally now stands at 7,858. Other districts like Thiruvallur (220) and Virudhunagar (196) reported maximum cases.

So far, 3,84,699 persons have entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of transport and 4,635 have tested positive till date.

Tamil Poet Manushyaputhiran tests positive

Tamil Poet and DMK speaker Manushyaputhiran has tested positive for Covid-19. The poet took to Facebook and said he does not know how he got infected despite being careful. “I wrote various articles on Covid-19 and participated in various TV shows, now I have been infected by the disease. Stay safe everyone, I hope I will get better soon”, he wrote.

The 52-year-old poet who stays in Chennai had come down to his native before the lockdown was imposed. Manushyaputhiran mentioned in his Facebook post that recently he underwent heart surgery in Chennai.

58 flights at Chennai International Airport

A total of 58 flights plied between Chennai and other major cities on Friday. There were 29 arrivals and 29 departures at the Chennai International Airport (MAA) today. The first flight to Chennai was from Hyderabad which touched down at 07:30 am, while the last flight will touch down at 11:30 from New Delhi.

Royapuram inches close to 10K cases

Royapuram (Zone 5) in Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is inching close to 10,000 COVID-19 cases. Until 9 am on Friday, the Zone recorded 9,955 cases. As per the date released by GCC, apart from Manali (Zone 2), the rest of the zones have recorded more than 2,000 cases till date.

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 3129

Manali (Zone 2) – 1492

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 2564

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 8546

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 9955

Thiru. V.Ka. Nagar (Zone 6) – 6518

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 4035

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 9223

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 9140

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 9206

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 4081

Alandur (Zone 12) – 2323

Adyar (Zone 13) – 5350

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 2130

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 2615

