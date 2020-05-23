Tamil Nadu Covid wrap: Parlours, salons to open in state except Chennai; HC grants bail to 12 who prevented burial of doctor

The court asked all 12 of them to pay Rs. 10 lakh each as bail amount. The court asked all 12 of them to pay Rs. 10 lakh each as bail amount.

The Tamil Nadu government Saturday allowed beauty parlours and salons across the state, except those under the jurisdiction of the Greater Chennai Police, to reopen from Sunday with certain riders.

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, while announcing that salons and beauty parlours can reopen from tomorrow, said that businesses should ensure that both workers and customers wear masks and strictly enforce social distancing rules at the work place.

The shops should be disinfected at least five times a day and frequent hand washing should be practised, he said in a statement. The shops can function from 7 am to 7 pm but without using air-conditioners.

HC grants bail to 12 who prevented burial of Covid-19 doctor’s body

The Madras High Court on Saturday granted conditional bail to 12 people who had been arrested on April 20 for preventing the burial of the body of a neurosurgeon from Chennai who had died of COVID-19.

The court asked all 12 of them to pay Rs. 10 lakh each as bail amount.

On April 20, 55-year-old neurosurgeon Dr. Simon Hercules became the first doctor in the state to die of COVID-19. The managing director of a hospital, the burial of the doctor had been disrupted by mobs in two localities in Chennai.

Residents of a housing board near the Velangadu burial ground in Anna Nagar had got into a physical altercation with the hospital staff and damaged the windshield of the ambulance carrying the mortal remains of Dr. Simon Hercules.

The Anna Nagar police had arrested 21 people for attacking the hospital staff members, damaging the ambulance and obstructing the police from performing their duty.

‘Positive cases in Chennai are decreasing’: J Radhakrishnan

J Radhakrishnan, the Special Nodal Officer for the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) for coordinating COVID-19 related issues in Chennai, said Saturday that the number of positive cases in Chennai are decreasing.

Chennai on Saturday had recorded 624 positive cases.

“The number of cases in Manali, Madhavaram, Ambattur and Tondiarpet zones has come down. Poeple should wear masks compulsorily to prevent further infection,” he said.

41 Chennai localities declared as non-containment zones

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Saturday declared 41 localities across Chennai as non-containment zones, after no new cases were recorded in the areas over the past 14 days.

According to a list released by the GCC, two localities in Manali, one locality in Tondiarpet, four localities in Royapuram, three localities in Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar, five localities in Ambattur, six localities in Anna Nagar, six localities in Teynampet, three localities in Kodambakkam, one locality in Valasaravakkam, five localities in Adyar, two localities in Perungudi and three localities in Sholinganallur have been declared as non-containment zones.

State tally at 15,512 with 759 new cases

Tamil Nadu recorded 759 positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state tally to 15,512. The death toll increased to 103 after five deaths were recorded. Among these, Chennai reported 624 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 9,989.

As of Saturday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu reached 7,915. Till date, 9,876 males, 5,631 females and five transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 3,97,340 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 12,155 samples having been sent today.

Besides Chennai, 39 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 13 cases in Kancheepuram, 17 in Tiruvallur, two in Tenkasi, six in Thiruvannamalai, four in Villupuram and one each in Ranipet, Cuddalore, Madurai, Pudukottaia and Theni districts on Saturday.

The state discharged 363 patients following treatment today, putting the total number of discharged patients at 7,491.

