Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu: New care facility in Chennai; state records 938 new cases

With the total number of COVID-19 cases in state capital Chennai having touched 13,980, data released by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) indicates that Royapuram (Zone 5) has the highest number of cases in the city. (PTI) With the total number of COVID-19 cases in state capital Chennai having touched 13,980, data released by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) indicates that Royapuram (Zone 5) has the highest number of cases in the city. (PTI)

Few days after domestic passenger flights resumed services in India, a total of 42 flights plied between Chennai and major cities on Saturday. There were 21 arrivals and 21 departures at the Chennai International Airport today.

The first flight to Chennai was a flight from New Delhi which touched down in the city at 8.15 am, while the last flight to Chennai was at 11.20 pm from New Delhi.

The first flight from Chennai which was bound for New Delhi departed from the Chennai International Airport at 6.35 am, while the last flight for today departed from Chennai at 8.50 pm for Hyderabad.

New Covid care facility at Chennai

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar announced on Saturday that a new Covid care facility has been set up at Pulianthope in Chennai. The facility has a capacity of 1,400 beds to treat Covid-19 patients from the city.

Royapuram has maximum Covid-19 cases in Chennai

With the total number of Covid-19 cases in state capital Chennai having touched 13,980, data released by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) indicates that Royapuram (Zone 5) has the highest number of cases in the city.

As of 8 am on Saturday, Royapuram has 2446 positive cases, while Alandur (Zone 12) has the least number of cases with 188.

Here is the Zonal-wise break-up of positive cases in Chennai:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 414

Manali (Zone 2) – 190

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 298

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 1425

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 2446

Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 1437

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 539

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 1143

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 1500

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 1678

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 816

Alandur (Zone 12) – 188

Adyar (Zone 13) – 745

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 226

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 233

Coimbatore-Katpadi Coimbatore Intercity Superfast Special Daily to run from June 1

The Southern Railway announced on Saturday that the Coimbatore-Katpadi Coimbatore Intercity Superfast Special Daily between Coimbatore and Katpadi will resume services from June 1. The train will have stoppages at Tiruppur, Erode, Salem and Jolarpettai junctions while plying between Coimbatore and Katpadi junction.

The booking of tickets for the train began today at 4 pm. While two booking counters each have been opened at Coimbatore and Katpadi junction, the Southern Railway has encouraged passengers to book tickets online.

Coimbatore-Mayiladuthurai Coimbatore Jan Shatabdi Special to run from June 1

The Southern Railway announced on Saturday that the Coimbatore-Mayiladuthurai Coimbatore Jan Shatabdi Special between Coimbatore Junction and Mayiladuthurai Junction will resume services from June 1, except on Tuesdays. The train will have stoppages at Tiruppur, Erode, Karur, Thiruchirapalli, Thajavur and Kumbakonam junctions while plying between Coimbatore Junction and Mayiladuthurai Junction.

The booking of tickets for the train began today at 4 pm. While two booking counters each have been opened at Coimbatore Junction and Mayiladuthurai Junction, the Southern Railway has encouraged passengers to book tickets online.

Madurai-Villupuram Madurai Superfast Special Daily to run from June 1

The Southern Railway announced on Saturday that the Madurai-Villupuram Madurai Superfast Special Daily between Madurai Junction and Villupuram Junction will resume services from June 1. The train will have stoppages at Dindigul Junction, Thiruchirapalli Junction and Ariyalur while plying between Madurai Junction and Villupuram Junction.

The booking of tickets for the train began today at 4 pm. While two booking counters each have been opened at Madurai Junction and Villupuram Junction, the Southern Railway has encouraged passengers to book tickets online.

Thiruchirapalli-Nagercoil Thiruchirapalli Superfast Special Daily to run from June 1

The Southern Railway announced on Saturday that the Thiruchirapalli-Nagercoil Thiruchirapalli Superfast Special Daily between Thiruchirapalli and Nagercoil will resume services from June 1. The train will have stoppages at Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar and Tirunelveli junctions while plying between Thiruchirapalli Nagercoil.

The booking of tickets for the train began today at 4 pm. While two booking counters each have been opened at Thiruchirapalli and Nagercoil, the Southern Railway has encouraged passengers to book tickets online.

Thousands of migrant workers journey back home

Thousands of migrant workers stranded across Tamil Nadu returned to their hometowns via six Shramik Special trains on Saturday so far.

A train between Chennai and Howrah departed for Howrah at 10.11 am from the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M G Ramachandran Chennai Central Station.

A second train between between Tiruppur and Hajipur left for Hajipur at 2 pm, followed by a third train from Tiruppur to Rourkela at 7 pm.

Another train between Chennai and Darbhanga departed for Darbhanga at 6.02 pm from the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M G Ramachandran Chennai Central Station.

A fifth train bound for Bapudham Motihari left from Chengalpattu station at 6.50 pm, while a sixth train from Tiruvallur to Madhubani departed from Tiruvallur at 7 pm.

All the passengers were thermally scanned before boarding and were instructed to adhere to social distancing norms while boarding and travelling.

State tally at 21,184 with 938 new cases

Tamil Nadu recorded 938 positive cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, bringing the state tally to 21,184.

Among these, Chennai reported 616 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 13,980. Tamil Nadu recorded six deaths on Saturday, putting the state toll at 160. All five of them succumbed due to comorbidities.

As of Saturday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu has reached 9021. Till date, 13,336 males, 7842 females and six transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 4,79,155 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 12,605 samples having been sent today.

The state discharged 687 patients following treatment today, putting the total number of discharged patients at 12,000.

Besides Chennai, 94 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 22 cases in Kancheepuram, 28 in Tiruvallur, five in Cuddalore, two in Kallakurichi Thanjavur and Villupuram, four in Kanyakumari and Thiruvarur, 10 in Madurai, three in Nagapattinam and Tirunelveli, 23 in Salem, nine in Thiruvannamalai, 15 in Thoothukudi, five in Trichy and one each in Karur, Krishnagiri, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Tenkasi, Theni, Thirupathur and Virudhunagar districts.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd