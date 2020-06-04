COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu: DMK MLA Anbazhagan on ventilator support; state tally at 27,256

Anbazhagan was unwell for the past few days and later isolated himself in his house before getting tested for COVID-19. Anbazhagan was unwell for the past few days and later isolated himself in his house before getting tested for COVID-19.

DMK MLA J Anbazhagan (61) continues to be on ventilator support, a day after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Anbazhagan is admitted at Dr. Reela Institute & Medical Centre, Chrompet, in Chennai, and has been relying on 80 per cent oxygen through the ventilator.

“He was presented with severe acute respiratory distress and his COVID PCR test was positive at the time of submission. Initially, he was managed, with oxygen therapy through a facemask, and later on, was put on ventilator support as his respiratory distress worsened. He is currently getting 80 per cent of oxygen through the ventilator and his condition remains unchanged for the last 24 hours,” said the release by the hospital.

45 flights at Chennai International Airport

A total of 45 flights plied between Chennai and major cities on Thursday.

There were 25 arrivals and 25 departures at the Chennai International Airport today. The first flight to Chennai was from Hyderabad which touched down at 7.30 am, while the last flight was at 11.20 pm from New Delhi.

The first flight from Chennai bound for Port Blair departed at 5.05 am, while the last flight departed at 8.10 pm for Tiruchirapalli.

One more lab approved in state for COVID-19 testing

One more lab in Tamil Nadu was approved for carrying out COVID-19 tests on Thursday. VHS Lab Services, a private lab at VHS Hospital along Rajiv Gandhi Salai in Chennai, is the 30th private lab to carry out tests in the state. Tamil Nadu now has 44 government and 30 private labs authorised to carry out COVID-19 tests.

Kabasura kudineer distributed in two localities in Zone 2

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Thursday distributed Kabasura Kudineer (a herbal concoction) to residents of Anbalagan Street and Salaima Nagar Street in Manali (Zone 2). The herbal decoction was distributed to help boost the immunity of the residents of Zone 2, which has 246 positive cases as of 8 am on Thursday.

Here is the Zonal-wise break-up of positive cases in Chennai as of 8 am on Thursday, as per data released by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 610

Manali (Zone 2) – 246

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 431

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 2093

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 3224

Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 1798

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 651

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 1525

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 2014

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 2029

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 939

Alandur (Zone 12) – 261

Adyar (Zone 13) – 1007

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 301

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 306

Thousands of migrant workers journey back home

Thousands of migrant workers stranded across Tamil Nadu returned to their hometowns via three Shramik Special trains on Thursday.

A train between between Tiruppur and New Jalpaiguri left at 2 pm.

A second train between Chennai and New Jalpaiguri departed at 6.07 pm from the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M G Ramachandran Chennai Central Station.

Another train from Jolarpettai to Dibrugarh departed at 3.05 pm.

All the passengers were thermally scanned before boarding and were instructed to adhere to social distancing norms while boarding and travelling.

State tally at 27,256 with 1,384 new cases

Tamil Nadu recorded 1,384 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state tally to 27,256.

Among these, Chennai reported 1,072 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 18,693.

As of Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu touched 10,138. Till date, 16,964 males, 10,278 females and 14 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 5,44,981 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 16,447 samples sent today.

The state discharged 585 patients following treatment today, putting the total number of discharged patients at 14,901.

Besides Chennai, 169 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, eight cases each in Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Villupuram and Virudhunagar, 44 in Tiruvallur, two each in Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Namakkal, Pudukottai, Salem and Tenkasi, three each in Ramanathapuram, Theni and Tirunelveli, four each in Ranipet and Vellore, seven each in Madurai, Thoothukudi and Trichy, five in Thiruvannamalai and one each in Dindigul, Krishnagiri and Sivagangai districts.

