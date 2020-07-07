Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu: CM Palaniswami rules out possibility of lockdown extension

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. (File) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. (File)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami Tuesday said there is no possibility of another lockdown in the state. Speaking to the reporters in Chennai after inaugurating a 750-bed facility at the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Technology in Guindy exclusively for Covid-19 patients, CM Palaniswami said the government is taking all measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

He said though the number of cases has come down due to the lockdown, the government cannot extend it again as it has the responsibility to better the livelihood of the people. “Tamil Nadu has not entered the community transmission phase, people should co-operate with the government in this battle against COVID-19,” he said.

சென்னை கிங்-கொரோனா சிகிச்சை மருத்துவமனையில், CT Scan, Ultra Sonogram ECHO, X-Ray, Ventilator, High Flow Nasal Cannula வசதி, மன அழுத்தம் போக்கிட யோகா பயிற்சி கூடம், சிகிச்சை பற்றி மருத்துவர்களிடம் கேட்டறிய காணொளி வசதி, உறவினர்களுடன் பேச WIFI உள்ளிட்ட வசதிகள் ஏற்படுத்தப்பட்டுள்ளன. pic.twitter.com/24v5OSWyKb — Edappadi K Palaniswami (@CMOTamilNadu) July 7, 2020

The newly-inaugurated Covid-19 facility center in Guindy is set up at an estimated cost of Rs 120 crore. The center has 300 beds with a ventilator and 60 beds have been allocated to the Intensive Care Unit. It also has Wi-Fi, High flow Nasal Cannula facilities, virtual yoga classes, among others. As many as 80 doctors and 60 nurses are deployed to take care of COVID-19 patients.

Mylapore Jannal Bajji Kadai owner dies due to Covid-19

K Sivaramakrishnan alias Ramesh (58), the owner of the popular snacks joint ‘Jannal Bajji Kadai’, succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday. As per reports, he was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital on July 4 after he was tested positive for COVID-19. With no name or signboards, Ramesh had been operating through a single window selling hot Bajjis, Bondas and other tiffin items for over 25 years in the Ponnamabla Vadhiyar Street in Mylapore in Chennai. Many on social media shared their experiences with the iconic shop.

50 flights plied between Chennai and other major cities

A total of 50 flights plied between Chennai and other major cities on Tuesday. There were 25 arrivals and 25 departures at the Chennai International Airport. The first flight to the city was from Hyderabad which touched down at 7:30 am, while the last flight from Delhi will land at 11:30 pm. The first flight out of Chennai was bound for Port Blair, departing at 5:05 am, while the last flight for today departed at 08:10 pm.

TN reports 3,616 cases COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths

With 3,616 new COVID-19 cases reported today, the total number of cases in the state has now surged to 1,18,594. The death toll in the state reached 1,636 after 65 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Among the deceased since Monday, 13 had no comorbidities. As many as 4,545 persons were discharged from hospitals while the number of active cases stood at 45,839.

In Chennai, a total of 1,203 cases were recorded. So far, the city has reported 71,230. There has been a decline in the number of cases in districts like Chengalpet (87) and Kancheepuram (105), while Madurai (334), Virudhunagar (253), and Thiruvallur (217) reported the maximum number of cases today.

A total of 36,938 samples were tested today. Over 14 lakh samples have been tested for the virus till date. So far 5877 children under the age of 12 and 14367 persons above the age of 60 have been tested positive for COVID-19.

Till July 7, as many as 3,24,620 passengers have entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of travel, and 3967 of them have tested positive.

