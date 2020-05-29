Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu: Chennai Corporation orders closure of 150 shops in T Nagar; 30 Puzhal inmates test positive

The shops were ordered to shut down by 3 pm by the authorities. (Express photo) The shops were ordered to shut down by 3 pm by the authorities. (Express photo)

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Friday ordered the closure of 150 shops in Chennai’s market hub T Nagar for not adhering to the guidelines issued by the Tamil Nadu government to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

While inspecting the shops on Friday, authorities found that the shops were not following social distancing and sanitation norms. The authorities claimed that some of the shops did not even have sanitisers to provide to the customers.

The authorities ordered these shops to shut by 3 pm.

34 stand-alone shops to open in non-containment areas

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday gave a nod to 34 kinds of stand-alone shops (in non-containment areas) to re-open in the state. The shops were instructed to ensure that social distancing is being followed, hygiene is maintained and the premises are disinfected thoroughly five times a day.

As per the latest reports, the Kodambakkam zone, which covers T Nagar as well, recorded 639 cases, the second-highest among all zones in Chennai.

47 flights at Chennai International Airport

A total of 47 flights plied between Chennai and major cities on Friday. There were 24 arrivals and 23 departures at the Chennai International Airport today. The first flight to Chennai was a flight from Bengaluru which touched down in the city at 8.45 am, while the last flight to Chennai was at 10.15 pm from New Delhi.

The first flight from Chennai, which was bound for New Delhi, departed from the Chennai International Airport at 6.35 am, while the last flight for today departed from Chennai at 9.30 pm for New Delhi.

30 Puzhal inmates test positive

Meanwhile, 30 inmates at Puzhal Central Prison tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, after a total of 90 people were tested at the central prison complex. According to sources, seven of them have been hospitalised while the rest are isolated inside the prison premises.

Chennai Metro comes up with prototype foot-operated elevator

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Friday announced the development of a foot-operated elevator which will be used at all metro stations in Chennai to curb the spread of COVID-19. CMRL announced that a prototype of the foot-operated elevator, which has been installed at the admin building in Koyambedu will “minimise hand contact for the user, thereby reducing the virus spread.”

CMRL is planning to implement the mechanism in all the lifts in Chennai’s various metro stations once an optimal solution is formed.

51 Chennai localities declared as non-containment zones

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Friday declared 51 localities across Chennai as non-containment zones, after no new cases were recorded in the areas over the past 14 days.

According to a list released by the GCC, two localities in Thiruvottiyur, five localities in Manali, nine localities in Madhavaram, 13 localities in Royapuram, 11 localities in Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar, four localities in Ambattur, one locality in Teynampet, two localities in Kodambakkam, one locality in Alandur and three localities in Perungudi have been declared as non-containment zones.

Thousands of migrant workers journey back home

Thousands of migrant workers who were stranded across Tamil Nadu returned to their hometowns via three Shramik Special trains on Friday so far.

A train between between Coimbatore and Darbhanga left for Darbhanga at 1.10 pm, followed by a second train from Tiruppur to Hajipur at 3.30 pm.

A third train bound for Malda Town left from Coimbatore station at 7 pm.

All the passengers were thermally scanned before boarding and were instructed to adhere to social distancing norms while boarding and travelling.

Tamil Nadu crosses 20,000 mark with 874 new cases reported on Friday

Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 874 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state tally to 20,246. The list included 141 returnees from Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Kerala, and Karnataka.

After Chennai recorded 618 cases, the total number of cases in the city climbed past 13,000.

On Friday, 11,334 samples were tested and so far, a total of 4,66,550 samples have been tested till date. There are 8,776 active cases in the state while the testing of 635 samples are still pending.

The total number of recovered cases stands at 11,313 after 765 patients were discharged following treatment. The state reported nine deaths on Friday, taking the toll to 154.

Apart from Chennai, 61 people from Chengalapattu, 14 from Tiruvannamalai, 12 from Kancheepuram, nine from Tiruvallur, five each from Cuddalore and Kallakurichi and one each from Kanyakumari, Erode, Ariyalur, Trichy and Salem tested Covid-19 positive.

A total of 86 passengers who returned from other countries have tested positive till date in Tamil Nadu. At least 45 passengers, who initially tested negative, turned positive while screening after seven days. 155 passengers from other states kept under railway quarantine have tested positive till date.

