Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu: Total cases cross 17,000; Chennai’s Royapuram records maximum cases in city

Tamil Nadu registered 646 Covid-19 positive cases Tuesday – including 54 returnees from Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat, Delhi, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Dubai – taking the total state tally to 17,728. Among the 37 districts in the state, Chennai continued to lead the infection tally with 11,640 cases till date with at least 509 fresh cases reported today.

As many as 611 patients were discharged following treatment on Tuesday, taking the number of recoveries to 9,342. Nine deaths were reported in the state today, raising the casualties to 127. There are still 8,256 active cases in Tamil Nadu.

Apart from Chennai, 25 cases were reported in Tiruvallur, 22 in Chengalpattu, 13 in Kancheepuram, six in Thiruvannamalai, four in Cudallore and three in Vellore. Two cases each were reported in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Madurai, while Thoothukudi, Tirupathur, Ranipet and Kanniyakumari districts reported one case each on Tuesday.

So far, 1,088 children under the age of 12 have been tested positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu. Between the age group of 13 to 60 years, a total of 1,055 cases tested positive, while at least 1,535 people above the age of 60 years tested positive in the state.

41 flights at Chennai International Airport

A total of 41 flights plied between Chennai and other major cities on Tuesday. There were 21 arrivals and 20 departures at the Chennai International Airport today. The first flight to Chennai was an Air Asia flight from New Delhi which touched down in the city at 8.15 am. The last flight to Chennai is a SpiceJet flight, which is scheduled to arrive at 11.20 pm from New Delhi.

The first flight from Chennai bound for Port Blair departed from the Chennai International Airport at 5.05 am, while the last flight for today departed from Chennai at 8.50 pm for Hyderabad.

A passenger who travelled from Chennai to Coimbatore on Monday evening in Indigo 6E 381 has tested positive for #Covid_19. The operation crew has been grounded for 14 days; the infected person is currently quarantined at ESI state medical facility in Coimbatore.

On May 25 and 26, 840 passengers in 15 domestic flights returned to Chennai.

Chennai’s Royapuram has highest number of cases in city

With the total number of Covid-19 cases in state capital Chennai having touched 11,640, data released by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) indicates that Royapuram (Zone 5) has the highest number of cases in the city.

As of 8 am on Tuesday, Royapuram has 2,065 positive cases, while Alandur (Zone 12) has the least number of cases with 132.

Here is the zonal-wise break-up of positive cases in Chennai:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 322

Manali (Zone 2) – 152

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 237

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 1096

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 2065

Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 1253

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 472

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 924

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 1188

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 1488

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 740

Alandur (Zone 12) – 132

Adyar (Zone 13) – 619

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 185

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 184

64 Chennai localities declared as non-containment zones

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Tuesday declared 41 localities across the city as non-containment zones, after no new cases were recorded in the areas over the past 14 days.

According to a list released by the GCC, three localities in Thiruvottiyur, four localities in Manali, three lcoalities in Madhavaram, six localities in Tondiarpet, eight localities in Royapuram, 14 localities in Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar, four localities in Ambattur, two localities in Anna Nagar, two localities in Teynampet, ten localities in Kodambakkam, two localities in Valasaravakkam, one locality in Adyar and five localities in Sholinganallur have been declared as non-containment zones.

Thousands of migrant workers journey back home

Thousands of migrant workers who were stranded across Tamil Nadu returned to their hometowns via four Shramik Special trains on Tuesday so far.

A train between between Tiruppur and Balangir left for Balangir at 1 pm, while another train between Coimbatore and Dibrugarh departed for Dibrugarh at 2.35 pm.

This was followed by a third train between Chennai and Darbhanga which departed for Darbhanga at 6 pm from the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M G Ramachandran Chennai Central Station.

A fourth train from Trichy to Dhanbad left for Dhanbad at 7.10 pm.

All the passengers were thermally scanned before boarding and were instructed to adhere to social distancing norms while boarding and travelling.

Ticket refunds for TN, Puducherry at a later date: Southern Railway

Even as the Indian Railways had announced full refund of tickets for trains cancelled after March 22 in light of the pandemic, the Southern Railway announced on Tuesday that the refunds for stations in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will be disbursed later in a staggered manner keeping in mind the situation in Tamil Nadu.

“This is to ensure that social distancing norms are not violated by queues at various stations for disbursal of the refunds. The dates for refunds at stations in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry will be intimated shortly,” read a circular by Southern Railway.

