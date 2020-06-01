COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu: Bus services resume with 50 per cent strength; state records 1162 positive cases

The Tamil Nadu government has classified the 37 districts in Tamil Nadu into eight zones, with relaxations not applicable for areas like Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Tiruvallur, Greater Chennai, where a higher number of Covid-19 cases have been reported. The Tamil Nadu government has classified the 37 districts in Tamil Nadu into eight zones, with relaxations not applicable for areas like Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Tiruvallur, Greater Chennai, where a higher number of Covid-19 cases have been reported.

With the nation entering the first phase of the ‘unlock’ plan Monday, bus services with 50 per cent strength and 60 per cent occupancy resumed in Tamil Nadu after 68 days. Close to 400 buses started operations in Madurai, providing much-needed relief to those struggling to commute from their towns to the city.

READ | Unlock 1.0 Day 1: Temples open in Bengal, hustle bustle in other states as new guidelines come into play

The Tamil Nadu government has classified the 37 districts in Tamil Nadu into eight zones, with relaxations not applicable for areas like Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Tiruvallur, Greater Chennai, where a higher number of Covid-19 cases have been reported.

The state government on Sunday had extended the lockdown in Tamil Nadu till June 31 to curb the spread of COVID-19 following guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry.

READ | Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till June 30, public transport to resume partially

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, while announcing the resumption of public transport, said restrictions on public worship centres, shopping malls, educational institutions, international flights services, tourist activities in Nilgiris and Yercaud, cinema halls, swimming pools, bars, auditoriums and similar gatherings, community and political gatherings and meetings in auditoriums and inter-state bus services will continue.

48 flights operate at Chennai International Airport

A total of 48 flights operated between Chennai and major cities on Monday.

There were 24 arrivals and 24 departures at the Chennai International Airport today. The first flight to Chennai was a flight from Hyderabad which touched down in the city at 7.30 am, while the last flight to Chennai was at 11.20 pm from New Delhi.

The first flight from Chennai which was bound for New Delhi departed from the Chennai International Airport at 6.55 am, while the last flight for the day departed from Chennai at 9.30 pm for New Delhi.

Stanley Medical College and Hospital equipped with additional beds

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar announced on Monday that the Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital in Chennai has been equipped with additional beds to treat COVID-19 patients in the city. The minister announced that 400 additional beds had been set up in the hospital to treat symptomatic patients in Chennai.

Chennai Commissioner of Police prohibits all gatherings until June 12

The Commissioner of Police, Chennai, A K Viswanathan has issued an order prohibiting all gatherings and assemblies within the Greater Chennai Police jurisdiction between May 28 and June 12 to curb the spread of COVID-19 and enforce social distancing in the city.

In an order that was signed on May 28 and made available today, the Commissioner has “prohibited all assemblies, processions, fasts, demonstrations, human chains and meetings in any street, road, thoroughfares or other public places within the Greater Chennai Police jurisdiction for a period of 15 days commencing from 3 pm on May 28 and ending at with 3 pm on June 12.”

GREATER CHENNAI POLICE COMMISSIONER’S MESSAGE: pic.twitter.com/9v0QW7qkVj — GREATER CHENNAI POLICE (@chennaipolice_) June 1, 2020

The order excludes meetings permitted by the Commissioner, religious meetings or processions held in places of worship, assemblies conducted for sports, weddings, funerals, religious processions on the occasion of a religious ceremony, public meetings held under express legal authority, meetings held under the State or Central government and any gathering exempted from the order by the State government by order.

53 Chennai localities declared non-containment zones

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Monday declared 53 localities across Chennai as non-containment zones, after no new cases were recorded in the areas over the past 14 days.

According to a list released by the GCC, six localities in Thiruvottiyur, two localities in Manali, four localities in Madhavaram, 10 localities in Royapuram, seven localities in Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar, eight localities in Teynampet, one locality in Kodambakkam, two localities in Alandur, four in Perungudi and one locality in Sholinganallur have been declared as non-containment zones.

Passenger trains commence services

The Southern Railway commenced operations of few passenger trains in the State on Monday. The first Madurai – Villupuram Superfast Special train between Villupuram and Madurai departed from Villupuram at 7 am.

The Coimbatore – Katpadi Intercity Express Special departed for Katpadi Junction at 6.15 am while the Coimbatore – Mayiladuthurai Janshatabdi Special departed from Coimbatore at 7.10 am.

All the passengers were thermally screened before boarding and were instructed to wear masks at all times and ensure social distancing while travelling.

Thousands of migrant workers journey back home

Thousands of migrant workers who were stranded across Tamil Nadu returned to their hometowns via two Shramik Special trains on Monday so far.

A train between between Tiruppur and Muzaffarpur left for Muzaffarpur at 2 pm.

A second train between Chennai and Akbarpur departed for Akbarpur at 4.10 pm from the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M G Ramachandran Chennai Central Station.

All the passengers were thermally scanned before boarding and were instructed to adhere to social distancing norms while boarding and travelling.

State tally at 23,495 with 1,162 new cases

Tamil Nadu recorded 1162 positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state tally to 23,495.

Among these, Chennai reported 967 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 15,770. Tamil Nadu recorded 11 deaths on Monday, putting the state toll at 184. All 11 of them succumbed due to comorbidities.

As of Monday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu touched 10,138. Till date, 14,750 males, 8732 females and 13 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 5,03,339 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 11,377 samples having been sent today.

The state discharged 413 patients following treatment today, putting the total number of discharged patients at 13,170.

Besides Chennai, 48 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, nine cases in Kancheepuram, 33 in Tiruvallur, five in Coimbatore, Dindigul and Ranipet, two in Kanyakumari, Ramanathapuram and Tenkasi, four in Namakkal, Thanjavur and Vellore, 16 in Salem, 10 in Thiruvannamalai, three in Tirunelveli, eight in Villupuram and one each in Cuddalore, Nilgiris, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Thirupathur, Thoothukudi and Virudhunagar districts.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd