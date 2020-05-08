COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu: 60 cops test positive; Minister says situation under control with ‘maximum tests, lowest death rate’

The state has 52 labs, including 36 in the government sector and 16 in private facilities. (Representational) The state has 52 labs, including 36 in the government sector and 16 in private facilities. (Representational)

As the total number of COVID-19 cases touched 6009 in Tamil Nadu with 600 new cases Friday, state health minister C Vijayabaskar said it was the increased number of testing and effective tracking and quarantining of suspected cases that has helped the state keep the crucial indicators of the pandemic under control.

Vijayabaskar said the state’s death rate – at .68 — was the lowest among states with a similar population and cases, and that samples tested were highest, 2.16 lakh, “compared to even states like Maharashtra that have registered more number of cases”.

The state has 52 labs, including 36 in the government sector and 16 in private facilities.

The total death toll in the state is 40, with three deaths Friday – that of a 78-year-old and a 56 year-old men in Chennai, and an 83-year-old man in Tirunelveli. Minister Vijayabaskar said all three had comorbid conditions.

On Friday alone, the state tested 13,980 samples. Of 600 positive cases, 399 were from Chennai, 75 from Tiruvallur, a neighbouring district north of Chennai, where it was mostly from the cluster of cases at Koyambedu vegetable market.

An epidemiological data of the state public health directorate shows that the number of cases linked to the Koyambedu cluster had gone up from 92 on Sunday to 1,589 by Thursday night.

While the Koyambedu cluster has played a key role in the fresh wave of cases in the last one week, the health department along with police, revenue and village vigilance committees across the state traced 788 primary contacts originated from the market alone. Of 5,734 secondary contacts traced to these primary contacts, 801 tested positive till Thursday.

60 cops test positive

Sixty police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in the state Friday. Many police officers, including a Deputy Commissioner who was supervising crowd control measures in the Koyembedu Market, were among those who tested positive for the 19 infection. Four fire-fighters working at Vepery in Chennai also tested positive for COVID-19.

The officers are undergoing treatments in hospitals while the health officials have implemented contact tracing to stem the spread of the virus. The samples of the officers’ close contacts, relatives, friends and colleagues have also been taken and sent for testing.

UAE-Chennai repatriation flights set to arrive

The first repatriation flight from UAE carrying 200 stranded Indians to Chennai is expected to land Friday evening.

The Air India Express flight was initially scheduled to depart at 2.45 pm but due to some glitch, the flight had been delayed. The second flight from UAE carrying the same number of passengers is scheduled to reach the city around 12.30 am.

Apart from these, seven more flights (including one which is arriving in Mumbai and Chennai) have been scheduled to arrive in the city from Kuwait, Malaysia, Oman, UK, Philippines, and Bangladesh. In Trichy, flights from Malaysia and Singapore carrying approximately 500 passengers are scheduled to arrive.

The Greater Chennai Corporation is reportedly in talks with the hoteliers to accommodate the incoming Indians. This accommodation is for people who don’t wish to stay in the Institutional quarantine centers set up by the government where they will be staying for two weeks.

Kodambakkam has highest number of cases

According to the data released by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Kodambakkam has the highest number of cases among the city’s 15 zones, with 424 people hospitalised after testing positive for the virus. While Royapuram has the highest recovery rate with 101 cases, the zone has also recorded the highest number of deaths in the city with eight deaths.

The number of cases in Chennai stands at 2255, while the death toll is 23.

Chennai Corporation declares two localities as non-containment zones

With no new cases having been reported over the past 28 days, the GCC has declared localities in the city as non-containment zones. Kasi Chetty Street and Maraikayar Street, both belonging to the Royapuram zone, were declared as containment zones on April 8.

